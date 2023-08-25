How to Get Club of Hill Giant Strength in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Club of Hill Giant Strength is a hidden weapon that increases your Strength level to 19, making it easier to take down enemies. It excels in Bludgeoning attacks and can be used with the Concussive Smash ability to eliminate even more foes. Given that it is a secret item, we’ll show you where to find the club in Baldur’s Gate 3 and a few tips to help you along the way.

Club of Hill Giant Strength Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can obtain the Club of Hill Giant Strength by destroying the Stool of Hill Giant Strength at the top of Arcane Tower with the coordinates ‘X:-29, Y: -278.’

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you aren’t sure how to activate the generator for this floor, you can check out our How to Disable All Arcane Turrets and Fix Tower Elevator guide for more information. Once you turn on the power, you can head up the stairs on the bottom level and press the ‘Ascend’ button.

Before you go to the top floor, it’s recommended to read the books on each level to avoid the Bernard fight. This requires you to read the Threadbare Book (third floor), the Dusty Book (fourth), Torn-Out Paper (fifth), and the Road to Darkness (fifth.) These items will look like any standard novel you encountered during your travels.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Now that you have the commands, you can go to the top floor and choose “Or art thou friend, a rescue from my lonely wake?” during the conversation with Bernard. You can leave the discussion after this answer, but you can select the other dialogue options to receive a few rewards. However, players must not choose “There is a light in every living thing. It’s crawling t’wards the surface to survive,” as this will trigger a battle.

Then, you can go to the broken shack to find the Stool of Hill Giant Strength on the floor. You must attack it with your preferred ability, including a sword strike or an arrow, to pick up the weapon from the debris.

With the location of the Club of Hill Giant Strength out of the way, you can discover other unique finds through our Family Ring of Emily May guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Baldur's Gate 3 content.