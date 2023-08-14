How To Fix Slack Skinned Head Bug in Baldur’s Gate 3

Despite the incredibly positive feedback Baldur’s Gate 3 has received since its PC launch, there have been a number of issues with the game, especially in later stages. One relates to the slack skinned head which players have noticed is bugged in-game. Here’s the issue explained, as well as how to fix it.

BG3 Slack Skinned Head Bug

Throughout Baldur’s Gate 3’s main narrative, players will have the chance to insert brains into various heads, initiating conversation and learning further details about the world Larian Studios has created.

One is the Slack Skinned Head, which players encounter shortly after working their way through the Necrotic Laboratory. However, many players have encountered a problem where, after inserting a brain and seeking to begin talking to the head, their character freezes and the game requires a reload.

One player explained: “When I insert a brain and try talking to it, my character gets stuck. Dialogue doesn’t start, have to reload a save.” Others quickly responded to say that they were having the same problem, with it seemingly being very common among BG3.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

While the devs will likely look to patch the issue in the coming days or weeks, the size and scale of BG3 means it might not be implemented rapidly. As a result, players have come to rely on temporary fixes and workarounds.

Fixes & Solutions

Thankfully, there are a few different things players can try to navigate the problems and initiate the correct dialogue progression:

Insert the brain manually – one player explained: “I found a solution. Instead of clicking on the head itself, click on the pedestal and then “insert” a brain here instead of placing it manually on top of it. That triggered the correct dialogue event for me.”

– one player explained: “I found a solution. Instead of clicking on the head itself, click on the pedestal and then “insert” a brain here instead of placing it manually on top of it. That triggered the correct dialogue event for me.” Restart your game – another workaround players have had success with is to restart their BG3 application and retry the brain insertion. This simple solution has reportedly worked for a number of players.

another workaround players have had success with is to restart their BG3 application and retry the brain insertion. This simple solution has reportedly worked for a number of players. Restart your game in DX11 – another solution players have had success with is to restart your game in DirectX 11, Microsoft’s application programming interface.

Hopefully, one of the above fixes worked for you. It’s also important to report the problem to Larian via the official BG3 bug support page. More information on the issue will allow the devs to identify and release a fix as quickly as possible.

That’s everything to know about fixing the Slack Skinned Head bug in Baldur’s Gate 3. For everything else BG3, including how to get the Bag of Holding, stay with us right here.