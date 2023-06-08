How to Fix PSN ‘Can’t Use This Content. Can’t Connect to the Server to Verify Your License’ Error

Image via Sony and PlayStation

There’s nothing worse than finally finding time to play some games only to encounter a server connection error. This is all the more true when you run into an error with PSN, as it could mean there’s a bigger issue you have no control over. Fortunately, we’re here to provide you some information via this guide on how to fix the “PSN can’t use this content. Can’t connect to the server to verify your license” error.

PSN Can’t Use This Content. Can’t Connect to the Server to Verify Your License’ Error: Causes, How to Fix, & More

To start, it’s worth knowing what causes the error which prevents PSN from connecting to the server to verify your license.

In general, it can boil down to one of a few different causes. One might be that your internet connection is unstable, resulting in PSN being unable to establish a firm connection with your console and being unable to verify your account or licenses. This can also happen if you haven’t updated your console to the latest System Software version, which may limit the functions your console can perform online and especially in regards to content tied to PSN.

The error can likewise occur if PSN itself is experiencing difficulties, or if there was an error caused by the latest system software update. If this is the case, you can usually find live updates and information on the status of the servers via the official PlayStation Network Status page or one of the official PlayStation Twitter accounts.

How to Restore PSN Licenses

Regardless of the cause, the solutions for solving these connectivity issues and the way to fix PSN Errors of all kinds are largely the same.

To start, check to ensure your console has been updated to the most recent System Software version. To do so, go to the home screen and then access the Settings tab. Once inside, look for and select the System tab. System Software should be one of the first sub-menus you can open, and System Software Update and Settings will be one of the first options after that. Select this option, and then select the Update System Software option to ensure the latest version is installed.

Once this is done, test your internet connection to ensure your console is connected properly via Wi-Fi or an ethernet cord. To test your connection, go to the same menu where you found the System menu tab and select Network instead. Once inside, you’ll see a live readout of your network connection and signal strength.

After that’s done, fully turn off your console and leave it off for at least five minutes. Once five minutes have passed, turn it back on and check to see if a connection to PSN can be established. If it can, go to the Settings menu and find the Users and Accounts tab. Select it, and then scroll down to the Other sub-menu. Select that, and then select the Restore Licenses option. This should allow you to regain access to any content that otherwise wouldn’t be available due to a connection not being established.

If the problem persists even after taking these steps, fully turn off your console and wait for updates from the official accounts laid out up above.

Hopefully this helped you figure out how to fix the “PSN can’t use this content. Can’t connect to the server to verify your license” error. For more fixes you can use to resolve common system errors, check out some of our related articles down below.

