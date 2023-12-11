How to Fix High Complexity Area Error in LEGO Fortnite

As with any other new release, LEGO Fortnite isn’t immune to bugs and errors that players may encounter. One of those errors is the High Complexity Area Error. Here is our guide on how to fix the High Complexity Area error in LEGO Fortnite.

High Complexity Area Error in LEGO Fortnite Fix

Image Source: Epic Games

There are several options you can try in case you encounter this type of error in LEGO Fortnite. The High Complexity Area Error prevents players from building, and in some cases even causing the game to crash.

What’s confusing is that the error happens totally randomly, even when the players are not building anything. When it appears, you’ll get a warning to “remove builds or move away.” In cases where the error doesn’t cause the crash, you still won’t be able to build anymore.

The first and the most obvious solution is to, in case the High Complexity Area Error appears, exit your world and rejoin at the lobby screen. However, this might not help every time.

If that doesn’t work, our advice is to try the typical Fortnite problem-solving procedure. There are three potential things you can do.

Restart LEGO Fortnite on any device you’re playing

Check your internet connection

Turn your console and PC off and then on

In case none of the offered solutions worked for you, you’ll need to do a hard reset. That is to leave your current world in LEGO Fortnite and start a new one. This is a difficult decision to make, but hey, it’s better to start a completely new save instead of not playing the game at all, right?

If the problem persists, then there’s no other option but to create and send a ticket to the developers from Epic Games, who will no doubt figure out what causes this problem that annoys a lot of LEGO Fortnite players.

We hope our article helped you solve the High Complexity Area Error in LEGO Fortnite. Try to remain patient, as the game is only a few days old. In time all of the errors and bugs will be gone!