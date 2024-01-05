How to Fix Fortnite Collect Rare or Better Weapons at a Hotspot Not Working

Occasionally Fortnite quests can develop bugs or issues that require a quick workaround. The latest issue concerns a quest where players must collect seven rare or better rarity weapons at hot spots. Some players are having trouble completing this quest, so we have a few tips on how to fix the Fortnite collect rare or better weapons at a hotspot quest.

How to Complete the ‘Collect Rare or Better Weapons at Hot Spots’ Quest in Fortnite

A few seasons back, players discovered a similar quest had this same issue. The quest was not registering any high-rarity weapons that the player picked up. This seems to be the same bug occurring in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 for the Week 5 quest, entitled ‘Collect 7 Rare or Better Weapons at Hotspots’.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

These weapons must be different weapons, meaning you cannot pick up and drop the same rare weapon seven times. The weapons must also be either blue (rare), purple (epic), legendary (dark gold), or mythic (light gold). You must also be attempting this challenge at Hot Spots. These are locations where little Supply Drones are flying overhead and the location name is marked in yellow on the map.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you’ve attempted this challenge but the quest isn’t registering any weapons being picked up, then try these quick fixes:

Equip a common or uncommon pickaxe just in case this is causing the quest to assume you already have a rare weapon equipped

Double check you are definitely looting at a Hot Spot

Quit and reload the game entirely

Restart your console

Check for server issues

Check with Epic Games socials if there are known issues

Contact Epic Games Support as a last resort

Usually with bugs like this they are fixed within a day, so it’s best to leave it and attempt it the next day if it is really frustrating you.

Hopefully, this guide helped fix your rare or better weapons quest issue!