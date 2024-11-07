Death Note Killer Within is out, and Kira’s judgment is upon us. Unfortunately, fans of the classic manga eager to get in on the action are having issues with their connections preventing them from getting in on the action. Here’s how to fix Death Note Killer Within crashing.

How to Fix Crashes in Death Note Killer Within

Unfortunately, there isn’t one easy fix for Death Note Killer Within crashing. Instead, it’s likely that the issue is caused by plain old connection errors.

The first step with any online game should be to check your internet connection. If your connection isn’t up to par, it’s likely you’ll experience errors, or else get disconnected.

It’s also possible that there’s a connection issue on your device. If you’re playing on the PS4 or PS5, it’s worth checking your connection settings and running a speed test through the connection menu. If you’re playing on PC, check your internet settings and, if possible, run a troubleshooter.

It’s also worth pointing out that, just as with any online game, Death Note Killer Within relies on the game’s infrastructure. Given the recent release and the fact that the game is based on one of the world’s best-selling manga, it’s no surprise that the game has proven popular. If demand is exceeding supply, then it’s possible that the game’s servers can’t keep up with demand, leading to connectivity errors and other issues, such as crashing.

These issues are likely to become less prominent as time goes on, either due to the game losing players or Bandai Namco adding additional servers to address popularity. You can also try playing during quieter periods, if possible.

