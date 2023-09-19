How to Fix Currant Error in Destiny 2

There’s nothing worse in online gaming than coming up against error codes that prevent you from playing a game. These can be mild, but depending on the core issue, it could require some effort to fix. Destiny 2 isn’t immune to these, but if you’re facing the Currant error code, we have a few things to try to get you back out there, Guardian.

Destiny 2 Currant Error Fix

Currant Error Definition

According to the official Currant error page on Bungie’s help site, this error is explained as:

This can be the result of ISP issues, packet loss, complications with various network hardware, Wi-Fi glitches and other impacting variables to general connection stability. We recommend as a first step that players ensure their current connection is working as intended to remove any outside variables.

There are a few things to know when trying to fix this issue, but the first is always to check on things over at Bungie and make sure this problem isn’t specifically yours.

Check Destiny 2 Server Status

Regardless of Bungie saying this all stems from internet issues on the client side, that’s not necessarily always the case. This error code could be popping up based on problems Bungie is having, so your first step is to follow our guide on checking the Destiny 2 servers.

As of 3:30 PM ET on Sept. 19, if you see this error, it is purely because of an issue on Bungie’s side and only requires patience while they fix it.

We are investigating an increase in CURRANT, COCONUT, and CENTIPEDE error codes. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 19, 2023

If this comes up clean, then it’s time to work on a few things.

Power Down Your Console/PC

If you are getting this error on a console, ensure that you are doing a full shutdown. The suggested power cycle method for Xbox is to hold the power button down until the light goes dark and then unplug it completely for a minute or two. This shouldn’t be as necessary on PlayStation or PC as they both have a different off feature than Xbox’s default power saving.

Hard Reset Your Router

Just to be extra sure on this one, give your router a hard reset. This means either flipping the physical off switch (if it has one) or unplugging it directly. This might seem like a tough step, but sometimes this is a necessity that a soft reboot won’t handle properly. Doing this will save time from waiting for a reboot to finish.

As Bungie defines this error as an issue with your internet service, the two above fixes will force a new connection between the router and your console/PC. With any luck, this will also be what does the trick in fixing the Currant error code. For more help with other Destiny 2 error codes, take a look at our links below or ask us in the comments if you can’t find help with your specific issue.