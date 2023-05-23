Is Destiny 2 Down? How to Check Destiny 2 Server Status

Image Source: Bungie

Offline, Guardian? Let’s see if we can help you with that.

Wondering why you can’t connect to Destiny 2? In this guide, we’ll explain whether or not Destiny 2 is down, and how to check Destiny 2 server status so you know when you can continue to grind out that loot.

Are Destiny 2 Servers Down?

At the moment, Destiny 2 servers are down for maintenance while Update 7.1.0 is applied to start Season of the Deep. At the moment, there will be a few more hours of this, as it isn’t scheduled to end until 11 AM PT/2 PM ET.

DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖ Update 7.1.0



Destiny 2 is being brought offline for expected maintenance.



REMAINING TIMELINE

❖ Expected log in: 10 AM PDT (-7 UTC)

❖ Expected end: 11 AM



More info: https://t.co/48Mjp1drx7 — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 23, 2023

It is possible that players still trying again will get the Monkey and One Moment Please errors. New season releases for Destiny 2 can be a little rocky. If more issues pop up around the time maintenance ends, we will be sure to keep you in the loop.

How to Check Destiny 2 Server Status

The best and quickest way to see if Destiny 2 is down is to visit the official Destiny 2 Status page. Even if the game is down, the status page will be updated frequently to keep users updated on what is happening.

If something is wrong, for example, if you were visiting the page on April 18, 2023, you’d see some messages that look like this.

Image Source: Bungie

You can check back whenever you want or need to see the latest update from the development team working on getting the servers back online.

It’s worth noting that Bungie will also note on this page when the servers are going off for scheduled downtime. If you don’t see anything on the server status page for Destiny 2 but are still having issues, you might want to check your own internet connection, as the connectivity issue might be on your end.

Finally, you can always check the Bungie Help Twitter account to see if Bungie is aware of an immediate issue with the servers, such as an error code affecting a group of players.

That’s everything you need to know on whether Destiny 2 is down right now and how to check server status. For more on the game, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite, as there are plenty of guides, news, and features for you to enjoy.

