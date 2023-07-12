How to Fix ‘Could Not Enter Matchmaking’ Error in Valorant

The sad truth is that not every online game can always be perfect. Whether connection issues or smaller errors, things can crop up to harm our experience. While some are simple fixes, others are occasionally more involved. Fortunately, we have played and experienced enough that even errors in Valorant are no match for us.

Valorant ‘Could Not Enter Matchmaking’ Error Fix

Your first step to diagnosing this error should be to follow our guide to see if the Valorant servers are down. The best way to go about doing this is also checking Downdetector for Valorant. If all this comes up clean, you’ll have to try a few things yourself. Fortunately, none of the fixes take all that long.

Your first step is, as always, fully closing out of Valorant and your Riot Games launcher. Give both a solid restart and try Valorant again. If you still get this error, close both once more, but don’t reopen them. Restart your router during this step, just to be safe.

With your internet reconnected, open your Task Manager from your desktop (right-click on your Taskbar to find this option). With it open, go to the Processes tab and click Name to sort them alphabetically. You’re looking for items on the list that start with ‘Riot.’ Any you find, right-click on them and hit End Process. With all these gone, you can restart the launcher and game.

This trick should be what gets you free from the error and back into Valorant.