Valorant Patch Notes 7.01: Premier Ignition Stage Opens, Player Behavior Tweaks & More

Valorant’s 7.01 Patch follows on from June 27’s update, which ushered in Act 1 of Episode 7. Releasing on July 11, here are the full 7.01 update patch notes, including the launch of Ignition Stage and player behavior changes.

Valorant’s 7.0 Patch dropped back on June 27, seeing the commencement of Episode 7. Among the swathes of changes were a new Agent, Deadlock, a new Team Deathmatch mode and major updates to the shooter’s progression system. 7.01 is smaller, building on the new Episode as we’ve come to expect.

Among the most notable changes, the Premier Ignition Stage is open, letting you and your squadmates drop into some competitive Valorant action. Every player will be “starting from scratch” in the new Stage, so players need to make a new team or rejoin an old one. Enrollment for the tournament closes on 20 July 2023, so ensure you and your squad have signed up by then. Matches start on that date and run through August 12, with Playoffs beginning a day later.

There’s new Player Behavior updates as well, with Riot Games doubling down on their commitment to fun and fair play for all Valorant fans. In-game bans for being AFK, killing teammates and dodging queues have been added. The full notes are listed below, courtesy of Riot themselves.

Valorant 7.01 Full Patch Notes

We’ve updated the ability icons to be more consistent across all Agents and abilities that have a common cast paradigm or output. We’ve also added new ones to where it was necessary. These icons appear above your equipped ability.

We’ve added voiceover line interactions between Gekko and Deadlock.

Premier Ignition Stage is live!

If you played in the Premier Open Beta, first of all, thank you! Second, everyone is starting from scratch with Ignition so you’ll have to make or join a new team this time around, too. Your team and match history will carry over from Ignition to the launch in August though, so choose your team name carefully. (You can’t change it later!).

Enrollment runs until July 20, so get your team together and make sure to choose a Zone before then. The exact time for the end of Enrollment varies by Zone – make sure to check the schedule in the client for more information so you don’t miss it.

Matches start on July 20 and run through August 12, with Playoffs on August 13. Earn a Premier Score of at least 375 by then to qualify and to have a chance to be crowned one of the best teams in your Division. (Oh… and get a sweet Premier Champion title and gun buddy, too).

We added in-game bans for repeated AFK, Friendly Fire and Queue Dodge in Competitive and Unrated modes.

People who are text-muted in real time will now also be voice-muted for the entire match.

That’s everything in the Valorant 7.01 Patch. Be sure to check out the related content below for more on Riot Games’ FPS, including the ultimate quiz to determine which Agent you should be using!