Image Source: Mojang

Having trouble with this error in Minecraft? Here are ways to fix it.

You hop online to play with your friends on Minecraft and the unthinkable happens: Authentication Servers Are Down. It’s an annoying error that doesn’t exactly explain itself, but luckily we’ve got the details. If you’re experiencing this issue, here’s how to fix ‘Authentication Servers Are Down’ error in Minecraft.

How to Fix ‘Authentication Servers Are Down’ Error in Minecraft

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact source of the ‘Authentication Servers Are Down’ error in Minecraft. The best method is the process of elimination, so we’ll start from the simplest solutions to the most complex.

Check Minecraft’s server status. Before you move on, find out if Minecraft’s servers are down at the moment for maintenance. If they are, then you won’t have to waste your time with the following steps. Both Mojang’s official Twitter and Down Detector are great sources for information. Double-check your internet connection. On the flipside, your own connection might be causing issues. Your internet provider should have an outage map. However, be more proactive by resetting the modem and/or router. Pull the power cable, wait 60 seconds, then plug it back in. Additionally, ensure that you’re close enough to catch a signal or that the Ethernet cable is firmly connected. Sign out and sign back into your Microsoft account. Sounds ineffective, but it does work! By extension, make sure you’re using the Microsoft account that owns your copy of Minecraft. This is a common issue if more than one person uses the same PC and you are frequently switching Microsoft accounts. Update Minecraft. Normally, Minecraft updates on its own, but we’re going to force it to at least scan for any new patches. On iOS and Android, do this through the app store. For PlayStation and Xbox, check for updates in the game library. On PC, the Bedrock Edition is updated via the Microsoft Store and Java Edition is done through the launcher.

With any luck, one of these methods will fix the ‘Authentication Servers Are Down’ error in Minecraft. In the event that it’s Mojang’s problem, you’re welcome to peruse related content here at Twinfinite, like the top 10 best Minecraft mods or study up on some creative base ideas.

