How to Find Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

From the start of Baldur’s Gate 3, your main objective is to find someone to eliminate the parasites. There are many ways to go about this, and each companion you find early on has their own ideas. One way will take you to a grove of Tieflings and Druids, and the person in charge, Zevlor, might be able to help.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Zevlor Location

Directly north of where you first land in Faerun (and find Gale) will be an encounter, and Goblins will be assaulting Tieflings.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

After you jump in and help, the Tieflings will be grateful for your help and usher you inside. There will be a bit of dialogue between one of the fighters and the Tiefling leader, Zevlor, that you’ll insert yourself into. However, after this dialogue, Zevlor disappears, and it’s unclear where he went. The map isn’t any help, as it doesn’t always reveal all NPCs.

You’ll want to head up into The Hollow section of Druid Grove. There, you’ll find a stone door at the coordinates X:167, Y:534.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Straight ahead through the door (after a loading screen), you’ll find Zevlor every time.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

He seems to stick to this one area unless you steal the Idol of Silvanus and start the big fight between Druids and Tieflings. In talking to him, you can either get his backing to assassinate Kagha or agree to help lead the refugees to safety.

Whichever way you choose to continue this story with Zevlor will set up your first several hours of Baldur’a Gate 3. For more guides to help find items or NPCS, take a look at our links below.