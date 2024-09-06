How to Find Tough Guy in Crash Site in Astro Bot – Deep-Pocket Dragon Trophy Guide

If you are planning to spend an extended amount of time in Astro Bot, that means you are in it for the long haul when it comes to rescuing 300 bots and repairing the mothership. Of course, beyond just the platforming and light combat, the bots themselves are a big attraction of the experience, and they also provide opportunities for some laughs and trophies. If you need help finding the Tough Guy at the Crash Site in Astro Bot for the Deep-Pocket Dragon trophy, read on.

How to Find the Tough Guy in Astro Bot

The so-called Tough Guy in Astro Bot definitely lives up to the billing, as it is referring to none other than the Dragon of Dojima, Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza games. This particular bot needs to be liberated from the alien captors, and it can be found by completing the Boing! Bonanza secret stage in the Camo Cosmos.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

How to Get the Deep-Pocket Dragon Trophy in Astro Bot

Once you have successfully beaten the level and gotten Kiryu to the Crash Site, head on over and seek him out. To make it easier, you can play the gacha machine in order to obtain the set piece that goes along with the Dragon. This will situate Kiryu just in front of a shrunken gate leading to Kamurocho, which is just to the right of where Astro lands.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

To get the trophy, walk up to this bot and punch him repeatedly, with the spin punch being an effective way of saving you some seconds. This will cause Kiryu to drop things constantly, which is why the Deep-Pocket Dragon trophy is named the way it is. Keep doing so until the trophy pops, and the bot can rest easy.

Now that you have gotten the key info on finding the Tough Guy at the Crash Site in Astro Bot for the Deep-Pocket Dragon trophy, be sure to check out our other guides for more help with the game. Obtain other trophies like the Eyes Of The All-Father or Royally Stuck, or get a breakdown of everything to grab in the Serpent Starway.

