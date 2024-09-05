Astro Bot Camo Cosmos Walkthrough – All Bot Locations, Puzzle Pieces, & Secrets

Another nebula in Astro Bot means even more bots and secrets to be found. For players hoping for 100% completion, you are going to need to be extra attentive during your adventures. However, if you’d much rather save yourself the trouble, here’s a full guide to Camo Cosmos in Astro Bot and all of its collectibles.

Camo Cosmos in Astro Bot

Image Source: Team Asobi

This is the fourth main area that players encounter, and similarly to other nebulas, you will have to contend with the planet levels, a boss level, a themed level, and other additional optional levels if you want to collect everything.

Hieroglitch Pyramid in Astro Bot

The first level of the area, it’s time to be hardy about things and fling yourself from end to end using a brand new power-up.

Bot #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the first area, go around the structures to find this first bot hiding in a pot. Destroy it to rescue this one.

Bot #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

After dropping down the broken wooden bridge, keep progressing until you find the area with the blue growing cross. Spin down to find this second bot.

Bot #3 Aristocratic Archaeologist

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the section with the slamming blocks, head towards the right end and destroy the pots there. Then spin down to find a hidden area with this bot. To get to it, walk slowly so as not to activate the slamming blocks.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

With the new power-up, keep moving forward until you see a hole in the wall that you can pass through. However, don’t do that just yet. Keep rolling and you will find this first puzzle piece at the end of the spikes.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once you exit the previous area, look to the left to find another hole to roll through. Hit the chest to uncover this puzzle piece.

Bot #4

Image Source: Team Asobi

Return to the pathway across from the previous area to find some metal crates that you can now crush using the power-up. Do the same for the bouncepads to reach the top where this bot is.

Bot #5

Image Source: Team Asobi

Before using the bounce pad to get up after using the nearby volcano to shoot yourself across, drop down on the left side to find a door puzzle. Enter and destroy the pot to save this bot.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Now, head up top and get on top of the spikes and smashing blocks. Move to the right to find a hole to roll through for this puzzle piece.

Bot #6

Image Source: Team Asobi

After landing in the golf hole, look to the left to find a trapped bot. The way to get it out is to wait for the nearby volcano to aim at it, and use the power-up to smash the box open.

Bot #7 First Star

Image Source: Team Asobi

From the previous area, now wait for the volcano to turn towards the gate-like structure and smash the lock. This will enable you to climb up and defeat the enemies here. Pull on the wires, and use the weight of the metal ball to tear through the cloth. Use the same method to bounce up and beat up the enemies and get this bot.

Secret Level Entrance

Image Source: Team Asobi

At the end of the level, do not get on the platform. Instead, look to the side to find another pillar overflowing with treasure. Use the metal bounce pad to get up top, and move past the door puzzle to find the portal.

Balloon Breeze in Astro Bot

With things being much larger than life, it is time to get yourself floating to reach greater heights.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

Easily visible the moment you start the level, knock the ladybug down and use it to bounce up onto the flower for this puzzle piece.

Bot #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

After using the spade to get across, use the ladybug here to reach the bot that is hanging on the flower.

Bot #2 Dream Traveller

Image Source: Team Asobi

With the gift of the power-up from big brother, use it to get on top of the giant robot’s head, where this bot can be found.

Secret Level Entrance

Image Source: Team Asobi

Now, turn around and go back to where the first bot was. Spot the flower pot in the distance, and float your way there. Use the shurikens to cut down the bamboo, and use the laser to fill up the device’s outer ring, which will reveal the disco ball for the secret level.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Upon using several balloons to get even higher, you will reach an area with wooden logs and a sea urchin enemy. Defeat the foe, and look to the left to find a vertical log. Get on top and use the laser to cut it open, pull on the wires, and get the puzzle piece.

Bot #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once the giant robot waters the planter you are in, you can find this bot on the left side inside a flower.

Bot #4 Young Holidaymaker

Image Source: Team Asobi

Jump and float across the flowers, and look for the pot where there is an inflatable giant worm. Defeat the enemies here, and deflate the worm to find this bot.

Bot #5

Image Source: Team Asobi

As you make your way forward, you will be able to reach the watering can used by the giant robot via some leaves. Float across to get to this bot.

Bot #6

Image Source: Team Asobi

Continue upwards and past the electrified enemies, and on top of a few mushrooms will be this bot being carried around by a bee.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

With the skies now clear, you will have to keep using giant floats to move forward. Get to the purple plane to find this puzzle piece floating above it.

Bot #7

Image Source: Team Asobi

Evenutally, you will reach a spinning sunflower balloon. Look to its right, and you can see this final bot hanging on for dear life on a cloud balloon.

Bubbling Under in Astro Bot

Astro will need to take a dive and use his penguin friend to navigate deep waters and danger in this level.

Bot #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

Locate the group of volcanoes after you arrive in the large open space. A bot will be stuck in one of them.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

Now, swim towards the structure with pillars around it to find this puzzle piece. Do note that you have to enter the bubble at the required height to reach it.

Bot #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

From the previous area, look to the right to find a small section with a strong current. Keep powering through using the penguin power-up to reach this bot.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Look to the left when facing the giant starfish and try to spot an area with an enemy spinning the spike ball. Enter and defeat it, and spin away the sand to reveal this puzzle piece in a treasure chest.

Bot #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Just above the starting zone of this open area, swim up to the surface to spot a UFO carrying the bot. Try to aim for it and leap out of the water, or use hover to adjust your position before attacking.

Bot #4 Cat-Like Companion

Image Source: Team Asobi

Spot the giant serpent resting in the wall. Get near and it will swallow Astro, allowing you to gain access to this bot at the end of the path.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Near the serpent will be a trio of sea plants placed in a peculiar manner. Attack all of them to spawn this puzzle piece in the middle.

Bot #5

Image Source: Team Asobi

From the previous area, turn around to find a wrecked ship. After crushing the lock, power through the nearby walls to find this bot trying to open a treasure chest.

Bot #6

Image Source: Team Asobi

Head towards the surface and use the arrows to guide you to a platform above the waters. Defeat the enemies to save this particular bot.

Bot #7 Secret Octopus

Image Source: Team Asobi

Swim towards the giant starfish that is locked up, and below it will be this bot.

Spooky Time in Astro Bot

Learn to use the power of stopping time to help you move forward in this level.

Bot #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

After getting past the main gates, use the spider on the right to bounce up towards the ghost juggling two plates. Slow time and rescue this bot.

Bot #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Return to the main path, and slow down time once more to get past the knives. One bot will be holding onto a knife near the end of the path, so be sure to give it a good whack.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

Past the knives, and you will reach another junction. Use the spinning mechanism to bring up several pillars, one of which this puzzle piece is on. Be sure to slow down time so you can reach it.

Bot #3 Alpha Male

Image Source: Team Asobi

Return to the previous platform, and turn left to find the candles. You can spot this bot at the far end, just watch out for the enemy that pops up near it.

Bot #4

Image Source: Team Asobi

Continue forward on the path and you will see a wall with exposed wires on the right. Pull on it to access a hidden area, where this bot is stuck in a shell. Use the power-up in order to enter the shell and free the bot.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the same area, use the bouncy spider to get up top where there is a bunch of coins. Watch out for the bigger coin as it is actually an enemy. Defeat it, and pull on the wires to get the puzzle piece.

Bot #5

Image Source: Team Asobi

Upon crossing the area with the floating tombstones, look to the right for a structure you can climb to the top. Notice the crushing gates and the door puzzle, so use the time-stopping power to get past it, and then do so again to rescue the bot stuck on floating furniture.

Bot #6 Alpha Female

Image Source: Team Asobi

With the lightbulb in hand, get across the invisible platforms until you can see a lone pillar on the right. Make your way over and stop time to prevent the platforms from disappearing on you. Jump into the secret area, and time your jumps with the lightning to get to this bot.

Bot #7

Image Source: Team Asobi

Arrive at the area where you need to climb up several vertical walls, and you can spot this bot in the middle of floating knives.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Found near the end, stop time and use the various floating objects to get to the central pillars. From here, you will need to time your power so that the puzzle piece is within reach on your way to the end.

Mecha Leon in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Energetic Blob

Image Source: Team Asobi

Another boss fight, this time against a gigantic chameleon. Use the time-stopping power to your advantage to avoid attacks, and reach its weak spot in the mouth to defeat it.

Going Loco in Astro Bot

Prepare yourself for some amazing music and the charm of the Loco Roco series in its full Astro Bot glory.

Bot #1 Speed Blob

Image Source: Team Asobi

Unmissable near the starting areas of the level, simply jump into it to free this bot.

Puzzle Piece #1

Image Source: Team Asobi

The first time you use the ability to divide yourself, head to the right after you land to find the puzzle piece.

Puzzle Piece #2

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once the rolling sequence starts, get past the wall and get ready to veer left and then right to capture this puzzle piece along the path.

Bot #2 Exuberent Blob

Image Source: Team Asobi

After the rolling portion, carry on and you will soon drop through rotating fans. Now move to the left to find this bot in a corner.

Bot #3 Stylish Blob

Image Source: Team Asobi

In the area with the moving pillars, break through the wall on the left to get to this bot.

Puzzle Piece #3

Image Source: Team Asobi

Once you reach the snow-covered area, keep rolling among the trio of trees to the left to uncover a flower pattern. This will reveal the third puzzle piece.

Bot #4 Voracious Blob

Image Source: Team Asobi

Head towards the right, and you can spot this bot by the edge.

Bot #5 Unpredictable Blob

Image Source: Team Asobi

Divide yourself and move forward past the fans, and you will see this next bot right in your path.

Crumble Rumble 4 in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Star Striker

Image Source: Team Asobi

With a smaller area to work with, you are going to have to be strategic with your laser. To defeat the final alien, you will need to uncover the bounce pad below to get to the required height.

Retro Rampage 4 in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Malleable Motorist

Image Source: Team Asobi

Just like any other similar levels of this series, use your chicken jetpack to smash into your enemies and make quick work of them. Focus on the ranged ones first to save yourself some trouble.

Splashing Sprint in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Reliable Narrator

Image Source: Team Asobi

Master the use of the duckies and make your way across the various lave-filled platforms to get to this bot.

Vertical Velocity in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Dragon Knight

Image Source: Team Asobi

It’s about momentum in this level, keep moving and you will find yourself locating this bot at this end of the level.

Follow the Light in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Racing Model

Image Source: Team Asobi

The lightbulb returns to show you the way, just take your time and make sure you don’t miss a jump.

Boing! Bonanza in Astro Bot

Bot #1 Tattoed Dragon

Image Source: Team Asobi

Smart control of the fans and timing your jumps will make this level easier to pass. There’s no immediate danger, so take your time with this level.

And that’s everything to be found in the Camo Cosmos galaxy in Astro Bot. For more help with the game, check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

