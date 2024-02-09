Master Splinter is somewhere on the Fortnite island since the TMNT update arrived. If you are looking for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ master, then we have his exact location below! Read on to find out how to find Splinter in Fortnite x TMNT.

Where to Find Master Splinter in Fortnite

Master Splinter, the sensei and adoptive father of the teenage turtles, is the latest NPC to find himself in Fortnite. If you are looking for him then you had better head straight to the TMNT secret lair! The ninja rat character is wandering around the secret lair, seemingly waiting for any hero to come and ask for his guidance.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The turtles’ lair is hidden in the sewers near Underground HQ where another NPC, Jones, is also hanging out. Here you can load up with everything you need from healing items to weapons. Head into a side area beside the Underground HQ to find the secret Sewer Squad lair.

The place is full of graffiti, half-empty pizza boxes, and a comfy sofa – just so you know you are in the right place! Master Splinter is also there waiting for anyone to come and ask for help. He can offer healing and a Pizza Party box to take with you on your journey.

Once you have everything you need you can make a quick escape using the sewer in the center of the room. If you are attempting to complete the Cowabunga Challenges, then as soon as you have left the sewer you can head east. This will tick off at least two of your challenges in one go!

Now you have met the new Splinter NPC in Fortnite x TMNT, there is much more to achieve for this event! Find more hints, tips, and TMNT help in the Fortnite guides below. We’ve got all the Fortnite x TMNT quests, plus how to get the Shredder skin.