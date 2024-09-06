How to Find Legendary Explorers in Crash Site in Astro Bot – Thick As Thieves Trophy Guide

With so much to see and do in Astro Bot, it can be sometimes useful to take a break and just marvel at all your progress made. This can be done at the game’s hub world, the Crash Site, where all your rescued bots converge and go about their business. It is also here that certain trophies can be obtained, especially when it concerns iconic characters. For those hoping to find the Legendary Explorers at the Crash Site in Astro Bot for the Thick as Thieves trophy, here’s what you need to do.

Recommended Videos

How to Find Legendary Explorers in Astro Bot

Before you even go to the Crash Site to attempt unlocking the trophy, the pre-requisite is that you must find the bots in question. For the Thick as Thieves trophy in Astro Bot, that means finding the bots that represent Nathan Drake of the Uncharted series and Lara Croft of Tomb Raider fame.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

The former can be obtained as a mandatory bot after defeating Lady Venomara in the Serpent Starway nebula, which also unlocks a special themed level with another trophy up for grabs. As for the latter, you can grab Croft from the Heiroglitch Pyramid stage in the Camo Cosmos. The Safari building must also be already constructed so you have access to the in-game camera.

How to Get the Thick as Thieves Trophy in Astro Bot

Once they are safe back at the Crash Site, you can do this in two ways. One is to summon all your bots to Astro by pressing Triangle, and try to snap a shot of them after pressing Up on the D-Pad.

Or, you can spin the gacha machine and grab their respective pieces. This will situate Drake on his couch playing his game, while Croft will be chased around the mothership by a dinosaur. Simply wait with your camera behind Drake and take a few shots once Croft gets into focus. Either way will get you the Thick as Thieves trophy in Astro Bot.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

And there you have it, all the knowledge required for finding the Legendary Explorers at the Crash Site in Astro Bot for the Thick as Thieves trophy. Be sure to check out our other guides for more help with the game. We’ve got tips on how to get the Eyes of the All-Father trophies, and walkthroughs for the Gorilla Nebula and Tentacle System worlds.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy