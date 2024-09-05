Astro Bot: All Uncharted Treasure Egg Locations in Dude Raiding Level (Lost Eggacy Trophy)

If you have seen what awaits in Astro Bot, then you already know that there are plenty of cameos and secrets in this latest adventure from Team Asobi. One of the franchises being celebrated is Uncharted, and in true Nathan Drake fashion, there is treasure to be found in his themed level, Dude Raiding. If you need help finding all Uncharted treasure egg locations for the Lost Eggacy trophy in Astro Bot, read on.

All Uncharted Treasure Egg Locations in Dude Raiding Level in Astro Bot

After lending his pistol to Astro, our titular hero will be able to fire off projectiles at the enemies blocking its way, and make it possible to locate three golden treasure eggs in the ruins of Dude Raiding. Here are their respective locations:

Treasure Egg #1

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

The first treasure egg can be found in the area where there is a plane hanging off a platform, which is also where the Moustachioed Mentor bot can be found. On the side of this platform will be a ledge, where a door with four symbols lies. Hit them to rotate them, and make sure everything shows the face above to unlock the door to the first egg.

Treasure Egg #2

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

After sliding down a slope, you will reach an area where there are a lot of turtles. Look to the right to reach a small platform where another bot can be rescued. Then, follow the coin trail that appears which leads the way to the second treasure egg.

Treasure Egg #3

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Lastly, you will need to reach the area where you will push four pillars to open access to the pyramid. Moving forward will lead to a blue rope, which you can climb. However, instead of progressing forward, turn around while climbing to see a different area where the third egg is. Obtain it, and The Lost Eggacy trophy will be yours.

That's everything there is to know about finding all Uncharted treasure egg locations for the Lost Eggacy trophy in Astro Bot.

