To find different resources in LEGO Fortnite, you need to visit various locations, including the caves hidden all over the hills and mountains. One of those are ice caves. These contain loot, enemies, and secrets to discover. Here is how to find Frozen Ice Caves in LEGO Fortnite.

How To Find Frozen Ice Caves LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

To locate a frozen ice cave in LEGO Fortnite, you have to travel to snowy areas of the Frostlands and search for a large half-circle-shaped stone. Usually, that hides the entrance to the cave. To make sure you’re where you need to be, if you see a feint blue light when you approach the entrance, that’s it.

When you enter the cave, don’t forget that it’s icy and freezing. Be sure to bring your stash of Hot Peppers to keep your temperature up in order to survive the cold. It would be ideal, though, if you have Spicy Burgers. Those will keep you warmed up for about 10 minutes. Another way to warm up the cave a bit is to set a campfire.

Once inside the Frozen Ice Cave, make sure to locate and obtain some invaluable materials exclusive to this type of cave, such as Iron and Sapphire, because they have multiple uses. These range from upgrading furniture, objects, and tools, but also giving you additional strength. Search for chests that contain some rare loot too.

As usual, there are multiple entrances to the Frozen Ice Cave on different sides. So, in case you think you’re lost, don’t get too worried. You’ll find your way eventually. Just make sure that you’re well prepared for the task of exploring the Frozen Ice Caves, meaning you shouldn’t forget to bring your mining tools and food to keep you warm and your temperature at a normal level.

In the hope that you are not afraid of winter and some cold, we recommend that you make sure to visit the Frozen Ice Caves, as they contain some materials and rewards that you will not find anywhere else in your LEGO Fortnite world. Stay frosty!