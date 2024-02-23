Category:
How to Exit the Shovel Cave in Sons of the Forest

It's a maze!
Alex Gibson
Kristina Ebanez
Published: Feb 23, 2024 04:54 pm
Shovel Cave Entrance in Sons of the Forest
Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

If you’ve played developer Endnights’ latest survival game, you’ll be well aware of the many caves underneath the open world. Here, we’ll explain how to exit the shovel cave in Sons of the Forest.

Leaving the Shovel Cave in Sons of the Forest, Explained

Rather than offering a complete walkthrough of how to go about navigating the shovel cave, we’ll just cut to the chase here and give you what you want to know. If you’ve successfully made it all the way to the end of the cave and grabbed the shovel, it’s time to leave, and all you need to do is turn around and head back the way you came.

That means you must perform the following steps in Sons of the Forest:

  1. Turn around and head straight forward toward the diving spot
  2. Continue heading forward
  3. Take a left at the spot with gold ore, where you’ll see two bodies with orange clothing
  4. Once a Sluggy appears, use this new opening to exit out of the cave

This is a bit different from other caves you will have explored already, which typically have a secondary path to follow. This time around, you just want to head back the way you came from and dive back through the underwater section.

When you surface on the other side and continue backtracking, you’ll come past the kink in the path where you should have found all the C4 Bricks and circuit boards earlier. Suddenly, a mutant will burst through the wall, and you’ll be faced with a similar situation you should have encountered; if you don’t remember what to do, it’s time to craft a time bomb and blow the mutant to smithereens!

After you’ve cleared the mutant, you can pass through the crevice and upwards towards the cave exit, and that’s how to exit the shovel cave in Sons of the Forest. For more useful tips and guides on the game, check out our pieces on how to get the tuxedo and some handy cheats.

Alex Gibson
Alex was a Senior Editor at Twinfinite and worked on the site between January 2017 and March 2023. He covered the ins and outs of Valorant extensively, and frequently provided expert insight into the esports scene and wider video games industry. He was a self-proclaimed history & meteorological expert, and knew about games too. Playing Games Since: 1991, Favorite Genres: RPG, Action
Kristina Ebanez
Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.