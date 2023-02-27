There are a bunch of different cosmetic items to find across the island, with the purpose of finding them typically just about increasing your levels of protection against the elements. Sometimes, though, it’s just about looking suave. Here’s how to get the tuxedo in Sons of the Forest.

Getting the Tuxedo in Sons of the Forest

Image source: Endnight via Twinfinite

The tuxedo is an outfit that you’ll find in the saferoom bunker that is part of a larger questline to get a maintenance keycard (which, in turn, opens new bunkers to explore). Like the keycard, it isn’t an item that you’ll be able to get without finding a bunch of different ones first; most importantly, the shovel. That’s because the saferoom bunker is accessed via a hatch that you need to dig in order to find, and that obviously requires a shovel.

You can read our detailed guide on how to get the shovel here, but the long and the short of it is that you will first need to visit various caves to find the Rope Gun and the Rebreather — click on those individual links for guides on how to find them.

Image source: Sons of the Forest wiki

Once you actually have the shovel and are ready to access the bunker, head to the location we’ve marked above. It’s one of the green circles on your map. Use the shovel to reveal the hatch, then descend into the bunker to find a saferoom. In the bedroom area, you’ll find the tuxedo, which can then be equipped via your inventory. This bunker also contains the all-important maintenance keycard.

That should give you everything you need to know about how to get the tuxedo in Sons of the Forest. For more useful tips and information on the game, search Twinfinite or check out the related content listed below.

