Is Timmy in Sons of the Forest? Answered

The sequel to the hit survival-horror title, The Forest, with both titles tasking players to survive a crash landing on an island full of angry cannibals. The story explores deeper themes, and many have wondered if Timmy is in Sons of Forest. Here’s everything you need to know.

**This post will feature spoilers that cover the end of The Forest and key moments from Sons of the Forest. If you haven’t played either title, come back when you have. Otherwise, proceed at your own risk.**

Who Do You Play as in Sons of the Forest?

In Sons of the Forest, you play as a special agent operative sent to a remote island to discover the whereabouts of a missing billionaire family. Events unfold that lead to you crash landing, and unsurprisingly, the island is home to the same mutant cannibals from The Forest.

So, since it is the same location, many want to know if the protagonist’s son from the first game is in the game, too.

Is Timmy in Sons of the Forest? Explained

Although it might not be explicitly clear until the game’s later stages, Timmy is in Sons of the Forest. Version 1.0 has expanded on this character by having the voice talents of Shawn Ashmore (X-Men movies, Frozen, and Alan Wake 2.) Even more so, other cast members now have a dialogue, including the main antagonist, during the beginning cutscene.

The only way to find Timmy is by exploring through the underground bunkers. He’s also a part of the ending cutscenes, which has received new content from Version 1.0

That's all you need to know about whether or not Timmy is in Sons of the Forest, as well as you play as.