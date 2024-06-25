How to Drain Water in Church District in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Church District is one of the major areas in the Shadow Keep castle in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. However, it’s flooded when players first come across it. While you can get past the area without draining the water, key items like the Iris of Occultation can be obtained only after draining the water and defeating a specific enemy. This is where our guide on how to drain water in the Church District in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree comes in handy.

How to Drain Water in Church District in Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

To drain water in the Church District area of the Shadow Keep in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you must rotate a lever in the southwest part.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

To reach there, teleport to the Church District Entrance Site of Grace. Then, hop onto the roof and follow the path shown in the above map screenshot.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Jump on the extended support structure to reach the roof. Stick to the right side and watch your feet as the middle section of the roof is broken, and you may fall.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

If you head to the other side of the roof, near the broken roof, you will see a concrete beam you can jump on.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Do that and turn back. You will find another hole in the ceiling from where you can drop down to reach the church’s first floor.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You have to take the entrance right before you. Beware that a fire battlemage can wreck you before you reach the lever.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

So, you can either run past it and take the path on the left to reach the lever, defeat the enemy, or hide in the room on your left until he crosses.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Follow the path and be wary of the mutated bats. Take the stairs and then the ladder to reach the lever. Then, interact with it to drain the water in the Church District.

That concludes our guide on how to drain water in the Church District in Elden Ring. While you are here, make sure to check out how to complete Igon’s quest and how to defeat Furnace Golems. We’ve also got a guide on how to get Rakshasa’s Great Katana.

