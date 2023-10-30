How to Do Air Tricks in Spider-Man 2

Like the previous titles, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 allows you to perform Air Tricks while swinging around New York. If you forget or somehow miss the tutorial, here’s a handy guide to refresh your memory.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Air Tricks Guide

You can perform Air Tricks by holding the Square button while you are swinging or free-falling. This feature is automatically unlocked once you can explore New York City during the One Thing at a Time main mission.

There are two trophies that you can obtain by performing Air Tricks:

Splat – Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground.

Hang Ten – Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground.

If you want to have fun performing Air Tricks, I recommend altering the Air Trick Mode setting. You can find it by pressing the Options button, selecting the Setting option, and scrolling down to the Accessibility section.

The game will set the Air Trick Mode to Hold by default, but you can change it to Toggle-Auto Clear or Toggle-Maintain. Both will allow you to start performing Air Tricks by simply pressing the Square button. However, Toggle-Maintain will make you continuously do Air Tricks even after you crash or land on the ground.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Another setting you may want to adjust is Swing Steering Assistance. The game will set this to 10, which makes Spider-Man pass through various obstacles while swinging. However, if you want a more realistic feel, I suggest lowering the setting down to five.

You can do various types of Air Tricks by moving your left analog stick. For example, if you are holding the Square button and dragging down the left thumb stick, Peter will perform his secret Rubik’s Cube trick. On the other hand, using the same input will make Miles pull out and play with his phone.

Now that you know how to perform Air Tricks, you can check out other Spider-Man 2 articles below this post. I also recommend reading the top 10 best side missions list and the best skills to unlock guide.