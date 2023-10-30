The many side adventures of Spider-Man 2 took the original’s impactful storytelling to the next level, focusing less on the city as a whole and more on its people. So, to celebrate these meaningful tales, here are the top 10 best side missions in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Before we get any further, it should be noted that there will be some spoilers ahead regarding certain character appearances.

Homecoming

The LGBTQ+ representation shown in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was a welcomed surprise that utterly filled my heart with joy. As someone who identifies as queer myself, it’s everything I could’ve wanted in a side storyline, where you’ll help out Miles’ fellow classmate, Vijay, ask his partner to the homecoming dance.

It perfectly encaptures the high school experience of all those jittery nerves you feel, especially when things go wrong, as it did for Vijay. The mission even exhibits the awkwardness of asking that special someone out, hanging on the question of “Will they say yes?” or “Will they say no?” Fortunately, Miles comes in clutch as the wingman (get it? Because he has wings…), and it proves that he is one of the most beloved allies that anyone could ask for.

Where Have You Been?

Although I knew Yuri Watanabe had to have some involvement in Spider-Man 2, I was still astonished to see her arrival in the Where Have You Been? mission. For starters, we get to watch the Spider-Bot in action after “Spider-Daddy” (aka Peter Parker) uses it to rescue a demo crew in a broken building. I’ve always loved the diversity in gameplay that Insomniac is known for, and this is just one of the many times when fans can experience the story in a unique way.

Of course, the biggest reason why the mission is a part of the best-of list is the surprise reveal of Yuri right before the end. It’s the first time we get a glimpse of her Wraith ensemble, starting off the Flame saga that progresses throughout the game. Even if Yuri has changed since the last time we saw her, you can still tell that there’s a lot of love between her and Peter, and it only gets better with each passing chapter.

Senior Prank

I never imagined that Miles would be swinging around New York City with a lion mascot, and yet here we are with the Senior Prank quest. It’s another Brooklyn Visions storyline that goes beyond the school, filled with complex mirror puzzles that will surely make you want to scratch your head. Luckily, the end result is incredibly satisfying, as you unlock the secret riddles from the rival school, Midtown, to find the location of BV’s stolen mascot.

Then, once it’s time to bring back the suit, it’s the perfect time to get some interesting photos for your collection. And, given that there’s no one in the costume, it almost looks as if Miles is carrying a dead body, making the situation even more hilarious.

Graffiti Trouble

Graffiti Trouble is a personal favorite of mine, displaying yet another meaningful representation of a community through deaf culture. It’s incredible to see how much Spider-Man 2 utilizes American Sign Language as a form of communication, and even more so with this mission, where you can see the world through Hailey Cooper’s eyes.

Due to this perspective, the in-game volume has been completely turned off, and you’ll be able to catch sight of artwork near characters to display their emotions. Hailey’s primary goal is to help out shop owners by covering up the graffiti on their walls with her vibrant designs. Not only will you partake in the art of spray painting, but you’ll also see a more positive outlook on graffiti rather than it being a nuisance.

Hard Bop

The Cultural Museum saga takes you on a musical journey as Miles tries to find all the missing pieces for an upcoming gala. It’s a long and challenging adventure that requires you to uncover the mastermind behind these stolen parts until you finally reach its satisfying conclusion with Hard Bop.

Museum lovers will undoubtedly enjoy all the knowledge they can gain from the various displays, showcasing real-life facts about famous musicians. From the notable jazz pianist Hazel Scott to the talented drummer Clyde Stubblefield, it’s an event you don’t want to miss out on, and it’s a chance to see all your favorite side characters from the Miles Morales title.

Grand Finale

The Mysterium challenges brought back Marvel’s Spider-Man’s famous timed trials, with Mysterio taking on the unexpected role of Miles’ guide. Like all the previous challenges, the Grand Finale is full of whimsical illusions that can ultimately mess with your mind, as you might expect from the trickster Quentin Beck.

While you may still be in New York, the quest will take you to a different side of the city by placing you inside a snow globe replica of famous structures. It gets even more crazier as time goes on, almost as if you are going through various dimensions with Doctor Strange. But, just when we think it couldn’t get any more wackier, the plot twist right at the end lets us see Mysterio in an entirely new way, similar to the other villains shown in this entry.

Photo Help

The origins of Peter Parker’s Spidey powers were never truly discussed in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, leading us to only hang on to what we do know from the comics, TV shows, and movies. However, the sequel has finally shed some light on this front, taking us back to the photography days of a young Peter.

Despite J. Jonah Jameson and Spider-Man’s complicated relationship, the Photo Help quest shows a more compassionate side to the tyrannical editor-in-chief as he helps Parker realize his talents. You’ll listen to their hilarious conversations while Peter tries to find a front-page-worthy picture for the Daily Bugle. It’s also pleasing to see him getting recognized for his photography instead of his web-slinging skills, demonstrating his talents in both art and strength.

Monster in Queens

Kraven’s robotic dogs have proved troublesome throughout many battles, especially with the specific type that turns off all your gear. Fortunately, the Monster in Queens mission proves that not all of these mech creatures are bad, with the adorableness of F1D0.

The quest starts with the New York resident Alma, who tells you about a wild animal in her backyard, only to find out that it’s one of the mech dogs that has gone loose in the city. Thanks to Ganke’s help, the once enemy changes for the good and becomes the best boy he was born to be, leading to a wild adventure for Spider-Man as he takes on the role of a dog owner. Compared to the other quests, it’s probably one of the most adorable narratives, aside from all the ones with the cute feline characters.

Howard

If you’ve been browsing around the Marvel’s Spider-Man communities, you’ll have undoubtedly heard about the famous pigeon missions featured in the original and Miles Morales. Now, Howard has once again appeared in the sequel to unleash all the feels as he talks about his life and journey around New York.

I’m already tearing up just writing this since Howard is just such a magnificent character, and this mission definitely feels like a love letter to the impact he’s made for the Spidey community. What makes it even better is the song during the mission that perfectly goes along with the mission. It’s the perfect send-off for the character, taking you on a flight journey with the pigeons for one last time.

Room For the Future

Aaron Davis certainly has a complicated history with his alter-ego as the Prowler, ultimately leading to a rocky relationship with his brother, Jeff. But, regardless of his past, you can see his bright future with the last Prowler stash, bringing together this once-broken family. It clears up some of the loose ends of the Miles Morales storyline and paves the way for a new adventure for Aaron.

It makes me wonder what else is in store for him now that he wants to change for the better, possibly taking on more of a mentor role for Miles. It is definitely likely to happen with him so close to his nephew’s home, especially with the hints of what’s come for the next game regarding Peter and Miles.