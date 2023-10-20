How to Solve Mirror Puzzle in Spider-Man 2

A heated school rivalry has caused a commotion for Brooklyn Visions, with their beloved mascot, Lance, being taken away from Midtown students. We’re here to show you the steps you need to take to get back the outfit by showing you how to solve the mirror puzzle in Spider-Man 2’s Senior Prank quest.

Spider-Man 2 Senior Prank Quest Guide: How to Solve All Riddles and Puzzles

Once you begin Spider-Man 2’s Senior Prank quest, you’ll need to solve one of the first of many puzzles involving mirrors and a beam of light. You’ll also stumble upon a few riddles to lead you to the following location.

Senior Prank First Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The first puzzle requires you to move a mirror toward the beam of light, a task you’ll be doing quite often for this mission. You’ll then need to get rid of the crate (simply punch it out of the way) and proceed to move the light toward the next mirror.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Now, you can move the final mirror to receive another riddle, and the completed puzzle should look like this:

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Senior Prank Second Puzzle Solution

The second riddle will lead you to Midtown’s art display at the edge of Williamsburg. Once you’ve found the light beam, you can move it to the right side (on the mirror.)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Next, move the mirror with the green cart out of the way, where you can redirect the light from the purple mirror at the center.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The light should be pointing to the other side of the location, and you’ll need to push the green cart toward the wall on the left.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Now, you can move the purple mirror to shine the light on the right side and then push the green cart within its path.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

By the end of it, players can move around the mirrors to redirect the light toward the artwork of a wizard.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

If you want a complete overview, the second puzzle solution should look like this:

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Senior Prank Third Puzzle Blue Path Solution

Things get much more complex in Midtown’s Third Puzzle, taking you to a waypoint in Little Odessa. The puzzles will now have color-coded pathways that can be completed one at a time. We’ll start off with the blue mirrors, where you can move the beam of light to the right side (marked with a blue arrow.)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

That’ll take you to the ground floor, and you can re-position the blue mirrors to reach the purple one. Purple mirrors can be used for both colors, so don’t worry about messing with the pathway. You should also move that object, facing the blue arrow.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Follow the light to go to the next building over, and then guide the purple mirror toward another blue arrow. Make sure you smash the box blocking the next pathway while there.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Returning to your initial position, you can finally move the blue mirror next to the source of the light toward the three-panel mural. The word ‘Main’ will appear shortly after, indicating that you’ve completed the first part of the third puzzle.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Senior Prank Third Puzzle Red Path Solution

Now, you can redirect the source of the light to the left side with the red arrow and then move the one at the bottom floor with another red arrow.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Once again, players must go to the next building and guide the purple mirror toward the red arrow.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Return to the first building and point light from the red mirrors toward the bottom of the mural, resulting in the number ‘1121.’

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

The riddle will lead you to the top of the building on 1121 Main Street, marked on your map, and you can press ‘L1+R1’ to open the shutters.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Lastly, players must return Lance to Brooklyn Vision without using web wings. You’ll be rewarded with a few upgrade materials while getting one step closer to the school’s exclusive suit.

Now that you’ve completed all the puzzles in the Senior Prank quest, you can get more help with Spider-Man 2 by checking out the relevant links below, including how to capture footage of students in Lights, Camera, Action.