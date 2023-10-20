As a student of Brooklyn Visions, Miles Morales can participate in several school activities by helping his fellow classmates with various tasks. One, in particular, is the Lights, Camera, Action quest that will take you on a photographic adventure across the campus. To help you with this mission, we’ll show you how to capture footage of students in Spider-Man 2, especially since it can be tricky to spot their locations.

All Student Life Photo Locations in Spider-Man 2 Lights, Camera, Action Mission

After you’ve captured a few shots of the BVA campus, you’ll need to take a shot of three groups: Drone Club, Esports Team, and Greenhouse. Fortunately, players don’t have to travel too far, as each of these pictures can be taken on campus.

Esports Team

The Esports Team can be challenging to find since they are located inside a building (above the Brooklyn Visions sign) rather than outside like the rest of them. For starters, you can head to the team’s waypoint, where you can spot the group sitting near desks through a window. You may want to get up on a higher building to get the shot, or you can get it while in mid-air.

Drone Club

Now, you can make your way to the football field to encounter the Drone Club, who will be messing around with their gadgets in the sky.

Greenhouse

At the top of one of the BVA’s buildings, players can see the Brooklyn Visions Greenhouse Project, the only photo involving a structure and not a group of students.

Once you’ve captured the three shots, Odyssey will ask you for one more favor to complete the Lights, Camera, Action mission in Spider-Man 2, requiring you to follow a camera drone without landing. I recommend sticking with the web wings to keep up with it and then using some swings in between to gain momentum. If you fall, you can always restart again and familiarize yourself with its route.

With all the pictures out of the way, you’ll now have completed the Lights, Camera, Action mission, rewarding you with gear for upgrades.

Now that you know how to capture footage of students on campus in Spider-Man 2, you can try to knock out the rest of the Brooklyn Visions storyline to get yourself a stylish new outfit. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more Spidey content.