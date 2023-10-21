What Happened to Yuri in Marvel’s Spider-Man? Answered

Much took place in Marvel’s Spider-Man, so it’s fair not to remember exactly what happened to each character. Things seem to always go sour for Spider-Man, including his villains, his closest friends, and even the old police captain, Yuri Watanabe. Here’s what happened to Yuri in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Yuri’s Story in Marvel’s Spider-Man

In the first Spider-Man game, Yuri Watanabe served as a captain in the police department. While she didn’t fully agree that Spider-Man would work outside the law, she understood the need to have someone who wasn’t bound by the books, so she would begrudgingly work with him occasionally.

Throughout the game, Yuri grows closer to Spider-Man due to their work hunting Fisk, but also because of his relentless charm and quips. However, as time passes, she becomes increasingly jaded with the law enforcement system, and during the City That Never Sleeps DLC for the game, she shows more of what she’s capable of.

After trying to storm one of the bases for the mob boss Hammerhead, Yuri’s entire crew was overwhelmed and killed, resulting in a permanent psychological change for Yuri. From then on, she began resorting to more aggressive methods before being placed on leave for her actions and working off the books.

Through a series of collectible audio recordings, it becomes known that Yuri was working to find a mob enforcer who was also working to get to her, only to leave a trail of bodies in his wake. As a result, Yuri kills the enforcer and leaves him for Spider-Man to find before informing him that she will start resorting to methods outside the jurisdiction of the police, and that is the last he hears from her.

Other than that, there's not much more to know about what happened to Yuri in Marvel's Spider-Man. She became a victim of a flawed system in an even more flawed city and became more than she or Spidey had ever bargained for.