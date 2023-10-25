How to Get Hang Ten Trophy in Spider-Man 2

When trying to obtain the platinum trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you must unlock several challenging achievements. Among them is the Hang Ten trophy, where you need to perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without landing on the ground.

For those who need help completing this challenge, you can read our handy guide to get some useful tips.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Hang Ten Trophy Guide

First of all, I want to make clear that you don’t need to perform 30 Air Tricks after one swing to get the Hang Ten trophy. That’s just impossible. You can still glide or swing, but you cannot land on any type of surface.

The first thing you need to do is to pick the correct spot to attempt this challenge. You need a straight and wide path without many obstacles. While trying to unlock the Hang Ten trophy, I decided to start from the Hell’s Kitchen District and head south toward the Financial District.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

If you don’t mind cheating a bit, you can also change your Air Trick mode to Toggle-Maintain. You can find this setting by pressing the Options button and then selecting Accessibility. Scroll down until you find the Air Trick Mode setting above the Camera Assists.

The game features three modes: Toggle-Auto Clear, Toggle-Maintain, and Hold. You must keep holding the Square button to perform Air Tricks by default. However, if you change the Air Trick Mode to Toggle, you just need to press the button once, and Spider-Man will continuously perform Air Tricks when possible.

Selecting the Toggle-Auto Clear will cause Spider-Man to stop performing Air Trick if you push other buttons or get stopped by obstacles. You must press the Square button again to continue performing Air Tricks.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

On the other hand, when you select Toggle-Maintain, Spider-Man will continuously perform Air Tricks without stopping. This is the best setting for this challenge since you only need to focus on swinging and avoiding obstacles.

I also recommend setting the Swing Assist to 10. This will allow you to pass through most objects, such as cars and trees while swinging.

When you’re ready, I recommend climbing a skyscraper and launching yourself into the air. You want to get as much height as possible so you can perform three to four Air Tricks after each swing.

Once you obtain the Hang Ten trophy, you can try unlocking other Spider-Man 2 achievements. For example, you can try getting the Soar bronze trophy by gliding from the Financial District to Astoria.