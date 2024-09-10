How to Dismantle Gear & Items in Towerborne

While taking on all manner of combat challenges in Towerborne, your Ace will inevitably wind up with a pile of gear, weapons, and other items that you don’t necessarily need to keep. If you’re wondering how to get rid of them, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our handy guide for how to dismantle gear and items in Towerborne.

How to Dismantle Gear and Weapons in Towerborne

Image Source: Stoic via Twinfinite

To dismantle gear and items in Towerborne, you first need to unlock access to Bumble and the Forge at the Belfry. This is located directly next to Blaise and the Job Board near the center of town. To do this, complete the first Primary quest you receive at the start of the game. This will ultimately grant you access to nearly all resources at the Belfry.

Once the Forge is open and ready for use, interact with the anvil icon near Bumble (as seen above). This brings up the menus for Upgrading and Dismantling. Scroll over to the ‘Dismantle’ tab, and this opens the submenus for all Aspects and Equipment currently in your inventory that can be dismantled.

Dismantling any items in the game will give you a set amount of Basic Spirit Dust for each one. This can then be used to upgrade the gear and weapons that you wish to keep.

Image Source: Stoic via Twinfinite

If you want to dismantle any Aspects you don’t need, select one. Then, hit the appropriate button to ‘Dismantle’ that item into Basic Spirit Dust (6-10 avg). For gear pieces or weapons that you want gone to free up precious inventory space, scroll over to the ‘Equipment’ tab and follow the same process. Lower-level items will give you 6-10 Basic Spirit Dust, while higher-level items will give 8-12 Basic Spirit Dust each.

How to Bulk Dismantle Items

To dismantle several items in bulk at once, you can do so by selecting the ‘Enter Mark Mode’ option at the bottom of the screen while in the Dismantle menu. This allows you to literally “mark” as many items as you want simultaneously for dismantling by selecting them and choosing ‘Mark for Dismantle’. You’ll know they’re properly selected once they have a red scratch mark over them.

Once you’ve picked all the ones you want, select the ‘Exit Mark Mode’ option and then ‘Bulk Dismantle’.

Image Source: Stoic via Twinfinite

Remember to dismantle what items you don’t need as often as possible. That way, your Inventory stays nice and organized. You won’t miss out on rewards after completing missions and challenges and opening chests.

For more on the game, check out all classes in Towerborne, ranked. We've also got tips on how to get Umbras, how to upgrade weapons, and equip cosmetics.

