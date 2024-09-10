How to Equip Cosmetics & Change Appearance in Towerborne

When it comes to conquering your biggest foes in Towerborne, it’s not only important to be an Ace in battle but also to look your best no matter where you are, and Cosmetics can help you do just that. If you’re wondering how they work, here’s our handy guide for how to equip cosmetics and change your appearance in Towerborne.

How to Obtain & Equip Cosmetics in Towerborne

Image Source: Stoic via Twinfinite

Cosmetics in Towerborne function very similarly to Transmogrification in World of Warcraft or Glamour in Final Fantasy XIV. Essentially, they allow you to create an entirely different look over your currently equipped gear, if you want something a bit flashier. Cosmetics don’t bolster your character’s stats in any way, they are simply a means of fashionable options.

To obtain cosmetics in Towerborne, you first need to progress the Primary questline until you can speak to Ogden at the Belfry and unlock Writs currency and Curios, which are special caches that contain various rewards including cosmetics. Furthermore, you can eventually unlock Premium Caches using Curio Cores.

Once you have some cosmetics unlocked for use, go to your Character’s Loadout Menu, which shows every equipped piece in your current gear set. Select one and at the bottom of the screen will be a ‘Cosmetics’ option. Select it to bring up all of the cosmetic pieces you currently have for that type of gear. Pick one that you like and it will give that corresponding gear a new look.

How to Change Your Character’s Appearance in Towerborne

Image Source: Stoic via Twinfinite

Along with a huge variety of Cosmetics options, you can also edit your character’s physical appearance anytime you wish by visiting the Facewright (as seen above) located in the central plaza of the Belfry, right next to Paloma’s companion Mirror. It’s also indicated by the blue face icon.

Interact with it and the same Character Customization menu you used at the beginning of the game will pop up, with all of the same options available to you. There is literally no cost to use the Facewright at any point, so feel free to change your character as often as you want.

