How to Deal with Gremishkas in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Grimishkas are an enemy that you can encounter at Rosymon Monastery. Despite being relatively small and low on HP, these beasts can be an absolute nuisance to beat in combat. If you’re struggling with this fight, then look no further; we’ve got the answers on how to emerge victorious. Follow along below for everything you’ll need to know about how to deal with the Gremishkas in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find the Gremishkas in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Gremishkas are located on the West side of the upper floor in Rosymorn Monastery, where they have formed a nest. If you enter through the Rosymorn Monastery’s main doors, it can take a while to explore and stumble across their location. However, there is a helpful shortcut that you can utilize to deal with this encounter quickly and efficiently.

On the trail outside of Rosymorn Monastery, keep your eye on the environment to the left of the building. Here you will see some vines, which you can click on to climb up. This will take you to a rock, which leads to a hole in the wall with a wooden barrier in place.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Behind this Barrier is the Gremishka nest. To get inside, you’ll need to break the barrier with attacks. The Grimishkas will react negatively to any magic and make the encounter significantly more difficult, so make sure you remove the barrier by shooting arrows in repetition instead. Once you’ve removed the barrier, use the jump action to leap across the gap into the building, and combat with the Gremishkas will begin.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

In case you’re having trouble finding this hidden entrance, you can refer to the screenshot above. The exact location of this entrance is marked on the map, indicated by the four blue dots from my party members.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Deal With the Gremishka Nest, Explained

Gremishkas are creatures brought into existence as a failed result of Spellcasters attempting to create life. As a result, these little critters hate the Arcane Arts with a burning passion and will react in wild fury if magic is used within a close radius of their location, combining to form a much bigger beast – which is significantly trickier for your party to overcome in combat.

To avoid this, you’ll need to deal with the Grimishkas by only using Melee Weapons and Ranged Weapons for your Attacks. This means Weapons such as Daggers, Swords, Axes, and Bows are perfect for such an occasion.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

When battling the Gremishkas, it can help to isolate and focus on one target at a time. In this instance, there are only around eight or nine of the creatures in total and they don’t have a huge amount of HP. If you make your party members focus on the same target and drop them one by one, you can get through the fight without too much trouble. Upon death, each Gremishka can be looted for a Gremishka Tail, which can be used to craft the Wizardsbane Oil Coating.

That’s everything you need to know about how to deal with the Gremishkas in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you understand how to properly dispose of these creatures, why not check out our guide covering the Githyanki Creche’s Zaith’Isk? It’s an intriguing Quest to follow and is located in the Creche underneath Rosymorn Monastery, so you might as well grab the extra EXP while you’re here!