How to Get Gremishka Tail in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Gremishka Tail is an item that can be used in crafting to create useful Wizardsbane Oil Coatings. However, as Gremishka Tails are only obtainable as dropped items on the corpses of dead Gremishkas, you’ll need to source some of the little creatures and defeat them in battle. We’ve got everything you’ll need to know to do so during your playthrough, so follow along below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Gremishka Tail Location

In Baldur’s Gate 3, a horde of Gremishka’s can be found in Rosymorn Monastery, where they have made a nest on the West side of the upper floor. The easiest way to reach this Gremishka nest is by taking the secret side entrance outside the Rosymorn Monastery building. Along the path, just before you approach the main entrance, there are vines on the left-hand side that you can climb up to reach some rocks, which face a barricaded entrance into the room that holds the Gremishka nest.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Here’s an exact map screenshot in case you’re having trouble finding these rocks. You can identify this exact spot by the small collection of blue dots, which indicate the location of my character and party members.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve found this location, there is something very important to keep in mind. Gremishkas are the result of failed attempts to create life by Spellcaters, and therefore despite the Arcane Arts. This means that if you use any kind of magic within proximity to the Gremishka nest, you will cause them to become wild with fury and fuse into a much more powerful beast, which will be a huge hassle for your party.

Instead, you’ll need to take an approach utilizing your Melee Weapons and Ranged weapons, such as Swords, Daggers, and Bows. This includes breaking down the barrier, which can be done by firing arrows at it in repetition until it breaks. Once you’ve broken the barrier, use the jump action to leap inside the building, and combat will begin.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Use your Weapon Attacks to kill off the Gremishkas one by one. After killing a Gremishka, you can walk up to it and click on the body to loot the corpse, which will enable you to take a Gremishka Tail for yourself. You will be able to secure a Gremishka Tail for each one of the little beasts you defeat, which will be around nine in total – allowing you to make a small collection for crafting Wizardsbane Oil.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Gremishka Tails in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you’ve secured the loot you were going for, why not take a look at our complete guide covering everything you’ll need to know about the Zaith’Isk? This is a key part of the Githyanki Creche Quest, which is located underneath Rosymorn Monastery, so you might as well grab the extra EXP and bonuses while you’re here!