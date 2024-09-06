How to Dance With 100 Bots in Astro Bot (Bot Bot Revolution Trophy Guide)

While the platforming is often the main bulk of what you will be enjoying in Astro Bot, there is no denying that the charm brought by the 300 bots waiting to be rescued is something to look forward to as well. From nondescript robotic pals to variants of iconic and beloved characters, there is always something that will make you sit up and take notice. And once you have put in the hard work saving them, why not relax and celebrate at the same time? This is how you can obtain the Bot Bot Revolution trophy in Astro Bot by dancing with 100 bots.

Recommended Videos

How to Find 100 Bots in Astro Bot

As mentioned, Astro Bot is full of bots to find and rescue, and there are a set number of them located in each region. Even if you do not go after the optional bots, you will have more than enough from the main levels. If you need some help tracking them down, we have guides that cover all the systems, including for the Gorilla Nebula, Tentacle System, Serpent Starway, Camo Cosmos, and Feather Cluster.

Once you have 100 bots or more, it is time to return to the Crash Site and gather your people.

How to Get the Bot Bot Revolution Trophy in Astro Bot

Once Astro has landed, you should be greeted by your bots and any new additions you may have picked up since the last time you returned. Now, before you start dancing your socks off, gather all of the bots by pressing Triangle.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

This will bring the entire population of the Crash Site to you, and once they have settled down, all you will need to do is press Down on the D-Pad to start busting a move. The rest of the bots will follow, and the trophy will soon pop after.

With that, you are all prepared to get the Bot Bot Revolution trophy in Astro Bot by dancing with 100 bots. Be sure to check out our other guides for more help with the game, such as how to open door puzzles, how to get the What a Trip! trophy, and more.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy