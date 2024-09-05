Image Credit: Bethesda
Astro Bot How to Defeat Enemies With Tripcaster (What a Trip! Trophy)
Image Source: Team Asobi
Astro Bot: How to Defeat Enemies With Tripcaster (What a Trip! Trophy)

Time to put the environment to good use.
Image of Jake Su
Jake Su
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 08:05 am

Astro Bot is not just your normal platforming adventure, it also acts as a celebration of all things PlayStation, and that includes many of the iconic characters that fans love. One of them happens to be Aloy from the Horizon series, and in her own special level, players will be able to use her abilities to have some fun. At the same time, it is also where you can earn the What a Trip! trophy in Astro Bot.

Recommended Videos

How to Defeat Enemies With Tripcaster in Astro Bot

The level in question is Machine Learning, which becomes available after rescuing Aloy from the giant bird in the Feather Cluster nebula. After obtaining her bow, Astro will be able to shoot arrows from afar, aiming with L2 or R2, and adding another layer to the fun.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Eventually, you will reach an area with the Tripcaster traps after crossing a wire. If you’re not familiar with them, they are two pylons with purple electricity running between them. While they can be easily cut using Astro’s laser, you will need them if you wish to obtain the What a Trip! trophy.

From the first area where you encounter them, jump up to see more Tripcasters, but this time, with enemies waiting behind them. To get the trophy, you will need to defeat seven enemies using the electricity, but the caveat is, you will need to catch their attention first.

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

So, jump over the various Tripcasters, but do not hover, otherwise this will cut them apart. Once you have enough enemies following you, simply jump over a live Tripcaster and watch them all destroy themselves. There are seven enemies in this area too, so make sure to get all of them in one go.

Doing so successfully will unlock the What a Trip! trophy for your collection.

And there you have it, all the knowledge required on how to defeat enemies with the Tripcaster to get the What a Trip! trophy in Astro Bot. Be sure to check out our other guides for more help with the game. We’ve got tips on how to get the Lost Eggacy and Eyes of the All-Father trophies, and walkthroughs to the Gorilla Nebula and Tentacle System worlds.

