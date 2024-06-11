How to Complete the Stitching Event in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2’s Pale Heart destination is brimming with new activities to complete and secrets to unravel. Some of these are tied to the new Seasonal and Pathfinder challenges and can be tricky to complete. One such Pathfinder challenge requires you to complete a Stiching event. Continue reading to learn how to complete the Stitching event in Destiny 2.

How to Finish the Stitching Event in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To complete the Stitching Event in Destiny 2, interact with one of these thorn-covered chests with a yellowish glow in The Landing region of the Pale Heart. When you approach them, a prompt will appear that says, ‘Begin Stitching.’

Once you begin Stitching, a debuff called ‘Time Lapse’ will appear on the left-hand side of the screen, along with a multitude of yellow-colored columns all over the area.

All you have to do to complete the stitching event is pass through all the columns before the time runs out. You will have 90 seconds to collect all the columns.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

We recommend activating the Amplified buff while attempting this event, as it will help you collect all the columns quickly. If you’re using the Hunter subclass, you could also use Grapple to swing around quickly. Don’t forget to equip the Widow’s Silk Strand Aspect to get an additional Grapple charge. You could also invite another player to help you collect them.

Collecting all the columns will complete the Pathfinder objective, but don’t forget to go back to the chest to claim your rewards. These could include Glimmer, Pale Heart Engram, and Memory Vesitge Darkness.

And that’s pretty much it! The Pale Heart of Traveler is full of such intriguing encounters. There are other environmental puzzles surrounding these throne-ridden yellow chests as well, one of which requires you to ‘Dispel the Corruption’ by using your grenade ability to destroy destructible bombs in the area.

That sums up our guide on how to finish the Stitching event in Destiny 2. For more on D2, check out our Final Shape review, and a guide on how to gather a feather in Destiny 2.

