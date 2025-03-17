How to complete Scout 3 Agent Kelso in The Division 2

The Division 2’s Year 6 Season 3 Manhunt activity for Agent Kelso is finally here. With that, we have three new activities hidden behind riddles to solve to complete the Scout 3 Agent Kelso in The Division 2.

The Division 2 Scout 3 Agent Kelso Guide

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Agent Kelso’s week 3 challenges include three activities hidden behind riddles. These are:

Activity 1 Riddle : “etanimilE valuable enemy .tsaE nwotnwoD in tegrat.” Riddle solution : Complete a Bounty in Downtown East.

: “etanimilE valuable enemy .tsaE nwotnwoD in tegrat.” Activity 2 Riddle : “.tsaE nwotnwoD ni sksuT kcalB etanimilE.” Riddle solution : Eliminate 20 Black Tusk enemies in Downtown East.

: “.tsaE nwotnwoD ni sksuT kcalB etanimilE.” Activity 3: Take over the Red Dragon control point.

Complete a Bounty in Downtown East

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To complete a bounty in the Downtown East area, all you need to do is head there and open the in-game map.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once done, head to the ‘Bounties’ tab and select the white bounty target icon that appears in the area.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You can do the bounty solo, with random players or with friends. Then make the bounty active and head to the location.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

After you arrive there, take out some enemies to make the bounty target spawn. Once that happens, take out the target to complete week 3 Agent Kelso Activity 1.

Eliminate 20 Black Tusk Enemies in Downtown East

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The second activity is self-explanatory on the surface, but there’s a catch. You won’t find any Black Tusk enemies in the Downtown East area. This is due to a bug that prevents this enemy type from spawning in the area.

Thankfully, Ubisoft has already addressed the issue and worked out a fix that is ready to deploy and will be live on servers by the end of March 18, 2025.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once the fix is live, all you need to do is head to Downtown East and take out 20 Black Tusk enemies to complete week 3 Agent Kelso Activity 2.

Take Over the Red Dragon Control Point

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The third and final activity for the Manhunt requires you to take over the Red Dragon Control Point.

The Control Point is northeast of the MLK Memorial Library. I’ve marked its exact location in the map screenshot above.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Head there and take out all the enemies and reinforcements. Once done, you can take over the Red Dragon Control Point, completing the week 3 Agent Kelso Activity 3.

That is it. That is how you complete Scout 3 Agent Kelso in The Division 2. While you are here, check out how to confuse enemies and how to get the BTSU Exotic Gloves.

