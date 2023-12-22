How to Complete Filming Theme Directed by Furina in Genshin Impact

During the Roses and Muskets event in Genshin Impact version 4.3, you must gain Furina’s help to make a film. Unfortunately, the former Hydro Archon won’t agree to your request before you pass her test. So, here’s a handy guide on how to complete the Filming Theme Directed by Furina.

Genshin Impact Filming Theme Directed by Furina Guide

The Filming Theme Directed by Furina challenge is similar to the Into the Frame mini-game event. Your goal is to create a coherent short film while fulfilling the Kamera Position Requirements of each Frame.

Besides picking the correct shots, remember to select the Narration dialogue of each Frame. Unlike the mini-game event, Furina has already selected the dialogues, so you won’t have to bother choosing the right one.

Frame 1

For Frame 1, you will need to have a shot that shows the Beaumont Workshop. Out of the three available options, the correct answer is the top left shot, which portrays the full building.

Frame 2

For the second Frame, you should select the third option at the bottom. The Kamera Position Requirement asks you to showcase the forging machine, and it’s the only shot containing this device.

Frame 3

Frame 3 tasks you to show Estelle lazing around while the forging machine does all the work. To fulfill these criteria, you can pick the top left shot.

Frame 4

Similar to Frame 3, the best shot for Frame 4 is also the top left option. This time, you need to portray the weapons arranged in boxes, and it is the only shot that fulfills these criteria.

Frame 5

For Frame 5, you should also pick the top left shot because it shows the Beaumont Workshop’s signboard.

Once you have selected all the Kamera Positions and Narrations, you can press the Triangle button to start shooting. Furina will be impressed by your work and agree to help you make a film for the festival.

Once you have selected all the Kamera Positions and Narrations, you can press the Triangle button to start shooting. Furina will be impressed by your work and agree to help you make a film for the festival.