How to Complete Ethereal Manor Event in Remnant 2

It's an endless loop you won't escape unless you know the trick.

While not a dedicated dungeon location, the Ethereal Manor event poses a new challenge with the Awakened King DLC. Finding the Ethereal Manor is entirely random, but solving it follows a specific pattern.

Ethereal Manor Solution

It might not be immediately obvious when you have found the Etheral Manor, but it will likely be inside your second Losomn area. For instance, it appeared for me in Cotton’s Kiln. You’ll find a house that resembles the Losomn Hospital, where you get the Double Barrel Handgun.

Starting Ethereal Manor

Inside the building, in the upstairs area, will be an NPC sitting in a chair. When you approach, the NPC will grab you and command you to “Wake up!” This will pull you into the actual Ethereal Manor area.

Escaping the Ethereal Manor

The trick to the Ethereal Manor is that the NPC who will make you respawn is behind all doors but one. You want to find the door to the room without him by looking through the door windows. The room without him will also have a quest item that is needed to progress. The quest item’s red glow should also tell you which room is correct.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You want to collect this quest item five times until it becomes the Death-Soaked Idol Amulet. At that point, you can walk outside and be automatically transported to the last checkpoint used.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Escaping the Ethereal Manor (Easy)

If you ever get pulled into this and don’t feel like doing the puzzle, you can use the Liquid Escape consumable to get back to the last checkpoint without my trouble.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

On the bright side, with it completed, you now know how to avoid accidentally being sucked back into the Ethereal Manor. For more of our Remnant 2 DLC guides, check out our links below.