Is that you, Ultimate Team? It’s us, just looking for a bit of a breather. For those that preordered EA FC 24 and are getting stuck in their early access period, there’s certainly been no shortage of content. From a Flashback Kevin De Bruyne to Player of the Month SBCs dropping, it’s been tough to keep up. Enter Squad Foundations Objectives, back again but this time quite early. So let’s take a look at how to complete Eredivisie Squad Foundations objectives in EA FC 24.

What Are Squad Foundations Objectives?

Rather than going an SBC route, Squad Foundations is another way for players to earn special cards throughout the year. Usually tied to specific leagues, objectives typically center around in-game actions where Squad Battles (and Rivals) come into play.

Where to Find Eredivisie Foundations Objectives

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Given that ‘Foundations’ is quite literally in the title, one would think that players just need to scroll to the Foundations tab on the Objectives menu upon booting up Ultimate Team, but that is not the case. Instead, you’ll want to go to the ‘Milestones’ tab.

Open Ultimate Team. Objectives > Milestones > scroll all the way to the bottom.

Once there, you’ll find four objectives to complete, each offering different rewards. Completing the entire slate will reward you with a special Eredivisie player reward, but single objectives will also throw you a card or two.

Squad Foundations: Eredivisie Objectives & Rewards

Oranje

Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty (or Rivals) with an Eredivisie player.

Reward: 83 OVR Squad Foundations Cillessen (GK)

Sharpshooter

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty (or Rivals) with an Eredivisie player.

Reward: Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Play 10

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least 2 players from the Eredivisie in your Starting XI.

Reward: 83 OVR Squad Foundations Smal (LB)

Dutch 6

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least 2 players from the Eredivisie in your Starting XI.

Reward: 78×2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Group Reward: 84 OVR Squad Foundations Driouech (LM)

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete Eredivisie Squad Foundations objectives in EA FC 24 in our first such slate of the season, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. In fact, you can check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage below – from guides on the brand-new Evolutions feature to Division Rivals rewards and so much more.