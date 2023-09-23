EA FC 24 Division Rivals Rewards: Ranks, Release Times & More

For as long as there is an EA Sports football/soccer game, we’re sure Ultimate Team will be part of it. That is the case this year as EA FC makes its debut, and along with it the familiar Division Rivals game mode returns. But what exactly is it, and when can you get your hands on those rewards? Glad you asked. Let’s break down Division Rivals rewards, release times, how to climb ranks, and more.

What Is Division Rivals?

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Think of Division Rivals as the online face-to-face version of Squad Battles. The matches feel less tedious — although Squad Battles did shorten their halves this year — but on that same note, the matches will be more challenging. And as you climb the ranks, ideally all the way to the top of Division 1, your rewards will (probably) be even greater.

How to Unlock Division Rivals Rewards

Players have to win at least three matches to begin unlocking Division Rivals rewards. If you win eight matches, you’ll receive an upgrade reward. After that, where you finish will depend on how often you’re willing to play.

There are 10 divisions in Rivals, as well as an Elite Division. You’ll start at the bottom and have to work your way up, but the rewards get better as you progress. And just in case you don’t believe us, we’ve listed them all below.

Division 10 Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 50 Champions Qualification Points, 100 XP, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

50 Champions Qualification Points, 100 XP, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 50 Champions Qualification Points, 100 XP, 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs (Untradeable)

50 Champions Qualification Points, 100 XP, 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 50 Champions Qualification Points, 100 XP, 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 50 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

50 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 50 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 2 Premium Gold Packs, 2 Small Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

50 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 2 Premium Gold Packs, 2 Small Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 50 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 3,500 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Gold Booster Pack (Untradeable)

Division 9 Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 60 Champions Qualification Points, 100 XP, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable)

60 Champions Qualification Points, 100 XP, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 60 Champions Qualification Points, 100 XP, 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

60 Champions Qualification Points, 100 XP, 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 60 Champions Qualification Points, 100 XP, 3,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 60 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

60 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 60 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

60 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 60 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Division 8 Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 80 Champions Qualification Points, 150 XP, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

80 Champions Qualification Points, 150 XP, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 80 Champions Qualification Points, 150 XP, 2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

80 Champions Qualification Points, 150 XP, 2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 80 Champions Qualification Points, 150 XP, 4,000 Coins, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 80 Champions Qualification Points, 300 XP, 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

80 Champions Qualification Points, 300 XP, 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 80 Champions Qualification Points, 300 XP, 2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

80 Champions Qualification Points, 300 XP, 2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 80 Champions Qualification Points, 300 XP, 10,000 Coins, 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 7 Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 100 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

100 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 100 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

100 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 100 Champions Qualification Points, 200 XP, 5,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 100 Champions Qualification Points, 400 XP, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable)

100 Champions Qualification Points, 400 XP, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 100 Champions Qualification Points, 400 XP, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable)

100 Champions Qualification Points, 400 XP, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 100 Champions Qualification Points, 400 XP, 12,500 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Division 6 Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 150 Champions Qualification Points, 250 XP, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

150 Champions Qualification Points, 250 XP, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 150 Champions Qualification Points, 250 XP, 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

150 Champions Qualification Points, 250 XP, 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 150 Champions Qualification Points, 250 XP, 6,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 150 Champions Qualification Points, 500 XP, 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 150 Champions Qualification Points, 500 XP, 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 150 Champions Qualification Points, 500 XP, 2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

150 Champions Qualification Points, 500 XP, 2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 150 Champions Qualification Points, 500 XP, 15,000 Coins, 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 5 Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 200 Champions Qualification Points, 300 XP, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

200 Champions Qualification Points, 300 XP, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 200 Champions Qualification Points, 300 XP, 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

200 Champions Qualification Points, 300 XP, 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 200 Champions Qualification Points, 300 XP, 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 200 Champions Qualification Points, 600 XP, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

200 Champions Qualification Points, 600 XP, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 200 Champions Qualification Points, 600 XP, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

200 Champions Qualification Points, 600 XP, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 200 Champions Qualification Points, 600 XP, 17,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 4 Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 400 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable)

400 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 400 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable)

400 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 400 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 10,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 400 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Tradeable)

400 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 400 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs (Untradeable)

400 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 400 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 20,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Division 3 Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 500 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

500 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 500 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

500 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 500 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 12,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 500 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

500 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 500 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

500 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 500 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 25,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 2 Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 600 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

600 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 600 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

600 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 600 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 16,250 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 600 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

600 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 600 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

600 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 600 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 32,500 Coins, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Player (Untradeable)

Division 1 Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 750 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

750 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 750 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

750 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 750 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 17,500 Coins, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 750 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack (Tradeable)

750 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 750 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack (Untradeable)

750 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 750 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 40,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Elite Rewards

Base Reward

Option 1: 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick (Tradeable)

1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick (Tradeable) Option 2: 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick (Untradeable)

1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick (Untradeable) Option 3: 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 350 XP, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick, 25,000 coins (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick (Tradeable)

1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick (Tradeable) Option 2: 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick (Untradeable)

1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick (Untradeable) Option 3: 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 700 XP, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick, 45,000 coins (Untradeable)

Milestones

20 Matches: Rivals Season 1 Bronze (Tifo)

Rivals Season 1 Bronze (Tifo) 50 Matches: Rivals Season 1 Silver (Tifo)

Rivals Season 1 Silver (Tifo) 90 Matches: Rivals Season 1 Gold (Tifo)

Seasons Rewards

Division Rivals resets every time Ultimate Time turns over to a new Season. That means every six weeks, you’ll be given additional rewards based on how many games you’ve played. So keep on grinding! In the end, your rewards are (almost) worth it.

EA FC Division Rivals Rewards Release Times

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Division Rivals rewards will be available every Thursday (or Friday if you’re in Australia). Put another way: the exact time depends on which part of the world you’re playing in. But for your convenience, we’ve compiled a list below:

1 AM PDT

2 AM CDT

3 AM EDT

7 AM GMT

9 AM CEST

5 PM AEDT (Friday)

Needless to say, it’s important to get all of your matches in before the deadline.

How to Claim Division Rivals Rewards in EA FC 24

Claiming your Division Rivals rewards is a simple process. All it takes is logging into Ultimate Team after the appropriate time from above. Almost instantly, you’ll see a message stating “Your Division Rivals Rewards are Ready to be Claimed.” Advance to the next screen to make your choice.

That’s all for now on Division Rivals rewards, release times, and how to climb ranks. EA has a tendency to refresh Ultimate Team throughout the year, and we’ll be there every step of the way. As always, our FC 24 coverage doesn’t stop there. Be sure to keep it right here for more guides, news, and other updates by checking out the links below.