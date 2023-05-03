How to Complete Chamber of Connection Puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image Source: Respawn via Twinfinite

Like its predecessor, Jedi: Survivor features numerous puzzles for players to solve in many hidden rooms throughout the galaxy. You’ll discover one of these secret locations on Koboh, rewarding you with a unique perk and a few other collectibles. In this guide, we’ll help you solve the Chamber of Connection puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Chamber of Connection Puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Chamber of Connection puzzle can be found at Viscid Bog on planet Koboh, where you can use the nearby Meditation Point for fast travel. It should be noted that players will need Cal’s Dash and the Koboh Grinder for BD-1, which can be acquired from the main storyline.

Once you arrive at this destination, you’ll see the doorway to the chamber with a broken pathway ahead.

Image Source: Respawn via Twinfinite

To reach the Chamber of Connection in Jedi: Survivor, players must hop on the zipline to the right of this path and then jump off to the following line shortly after (with the arrow.)

Image Source: Respawn via Twinfinite

You’ll need to go toward the direction of the entryway (to the left) and locate a grapple point near the rocks.

Image Source: Respawn via Twinfinite

The path will guide you to the Chamber of Connection doorway, using the key you acquired from Zee in the main storyline.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Connection Puzzle Guide

The Chamber of Connection features the typical Koboh Orbs and dark matter debris that you have previously encountered at the beginning. For a full breakdown of this quest, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you complete it:

Go forward and step on the pressure plate. Use the Force to grab the orb. Turn around and throw the orb to the pedestal. Draw a line from the light to the dark debris using the Grinder. Walk through the new doorway. Once the Koboh Matter burns away, an entryway will be unlocked. Turn to the right and go up the wall using the Jedi Flip. Use the Dash to reach the platform with two pressure plates Step on the plate on the left and make a path with the Koboh Grinder until it gets the sliding mechanism. The plates on this platform will cause the sliding objects to connect, allowing a pathway for the Koboh Matter (the gaps will disrupt it.) You’ll need to use the beam of light you previously created to connect it to the dark debris on the other side. Walk toward the second plate while guiding the Koboh Matter to the fourth sliding mechanism. You must hold down the Koboh Grinder until the flames reach the debris. Go through the new entryway. Unlock the door on the opposite side. Travel back down to the ground and direct the Koboh Matter to the entryway on the left again. Go up the stairs using the new shortcut. Grab the orb from the first platform and put it on the second-floor pedestal. You may need to grab the orb quickly so the flames don’t burn out. Continue to guide the Koboh Matter trail and cross the bridge. Go to the doorway. Collect the reward.

The Recuperation perk increases the minimum Force regeneration with a total cost of three slots. You can also find Sense Echoes around the area and collect the Persistence Emitter from a chest behind one of the debris (use the Koboh Grinder to get rid of it.)

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Chamber of Connection in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more help, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our guide on the best lightsaber stances.

Related Posts