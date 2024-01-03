Roblox Wukashi Codes (January 2024)

After some Roblox Wukashi codes? This action-packed game based on the Naruto franchise is very exclusive due to its closed community nature. In fact, you can only get into it by following specific instructions, making it even more of a privilege to play. If you’ve got access and want some codes to go with it, we’ve got you covered.

All Wukashi Codes

Wukashi Codes (Active)

christmas

800likes

500players

Wukashi Codes (Expired)

No expired Roblox Wukashi codes

How to Redeem Codes in Wukashi

Image Source: Roblox

Actually making use of these Wukashi codes is a surprisingly difficult process. In fact, it doesn’t work anything like most other Roblox games. This is what you need to do:

Load into Wukashi via the Roblox game page (which we’ll explain below)

Press the F2 key, then type the word code, followed by a space, and then type in the code as seen in our list

Press Return to redeem the code. If it still works, you’ll get some freebies!

How Can You Get More Roblox Wukashi Codes?

The best place to look for more Roblox Wukashi codes is to join the official Discord server. Once you’ve verified your account via RoVer, simply search ‘codes’ in the Discord search bar to spot any and all freebies as they land.

As it strands, though, RoVer verification seems to be broken, meaning you can only access the default array of channels. If there is a codes channel somewhere, we haven’t been able to find it just yet.

Why Are My Wukashi Codes Not Working?

If you’re pasting in a code from our list via the complicated redemption process but it isn’t working, there could be a few reasons for that. Firstly, make sure you’re inputting it directly as seen in our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive, so if you’re getting an error that could be why.

Aside from that, it could mean that the Wukashi code in question has expired. Since the community is closed off, it’s very possible that codes could expire at any time without notice or explanation.

How to Get Access to Wukashi

Of course, none of this matters if you can’t play Roblox Wukashi in the first place. As mentioned earlier, it’s no walk in the park to actually play. Follow the instructions below to get into it:

First of all, join the Wukashi Roblox group

Next, join the Wukashi Discord server and verify using RoVer

Now, you’ll have to wait and keep an eye on the ‘wave-announcements’ channel. When there’s a ping to announce a new wave of people added to the game, type your Roblox username into the chat bar

If you’re lucky, a mod will add you to the game!

At the time of writing, access to Wukashi seems to be open, meaning you can dive into the game as soon as you’ve completed the first two steps above. This could well change at any time, so be prepared to wait for a wave if the game closes its doors again.

What is Roblox Wukashi?

Wukashi is a Roblox game based on the long-running Naruto franchise. Combat is at its core, as you slash through AI enemies to level up and use skill points to upgrade your abilities. It’s a familiar gameplay loop for hardcore players, but the intricate combat and deep leveling system make it worth playing.

