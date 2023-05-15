Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Get yourself some free cosmetics and cash with these Longest Answer Wins codes.

Among the more interesting games on Roblox, Longest Answer Wins is a really unique experience. It’s all in the title: the one who answers with the longest answer wins. Even games like this have free stuff you can collect. If that’s what you’re looking for, here are all Longest Answer Wins codes available now.

All Working Roblox Longest Answer Wins Codes (May 2023)

If you want some free goodies, the following Roblox codes are working as of May 2023.

5000Likes : Use this code to redeem the Pink Matter tile skin

: Use this code to redeem the Pink Matter tile skin 500Likes : This code gives you a free train skin resembling Dreamworks’ Donkey

: This code gives you a free train skin resembling Dreamworks’ Donkey 250Likes : Redeeming this code gives you $1000 Cash

: Redeeming this code gives you $1000 Cash 100Likes : Using this code awards the Get Baller tile skin

: Using this code awards the Get Baller tile skin Release: Redeem this code for $1000 Cash

While the tile skins are neat, earning some free cash is arguably better. You can use the money to purchase tiles and trail skins that you actually want.

All Expired Roblox Codes in Longest Answer Wins

Sadly, none of these freebies are up for grabs in Longest Answer Wins anymore.

Hooray! There are no expired codes… yet.

As with any code, they should be redeemed as soon as possible.

How to Redeem Longest Answer Wins Codes

In the same vein as Sling, redeeming codes in Longest Answer Wins is as straightforward as it gets. To pick up some free goodies, here’s what you do:

Launch Longest Anwer Wins in Roblox. On the right-hand side, select the Codes button. Type in a code (they’re case-sensitive), then select Submit.

There you have it, folks: all Longest Answer Wins codes still active today. Those won’t last forever, so get them while they’re hot. In the meantime, you’re welcome to check out the variety of Roblox codes list using the links below. There’s bound to be one for your favorite games, like Weak Legacy!

