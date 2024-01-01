Celestial Ascension Codes (January 2024)

If you’re over being ephemeral and want to try living forever, then you need to try playing Celestial Ascension, one of the few games on Roblox that allows its players to become immortal! Use these Celestial Ascension codes to get ahead of the competition!

All Celestial Ascension Codes

Celestial Ascension Codes (Working)

These are all of the working Celestial Ascension codes:

Sorry – Redeem to get 5x free Spins.

– Redeem to get 5x free Spins. Sorry2 – Redeem to get 15x free Spins.

Celestial Ascension Codes (Expired)

These are all of the expired Celestial Ascension codes:

Christmas

How to Redeem Codes in Celestial Ascension

Redeeming your codes in Celestial Ascension is a lot easier than you think!

Open Celestial Ascension in Roblox.

in Roblox. Click on the Settings icon on the left side of the screen. It took me a while to find this because it’s so hard to see, so I circled and pointed to it in red in the screenshot.

on the left side of the screen. Click on the textbox at the bottom of the Settings Menu.

at the bottom of the Settings Menu. Enter your code.

Click on the Enter button.

Enjoy your free rewards!

Why Aren’t My Celestial Ascension Codes Working?

With literal immortality on the line, it can be frustrating when players’ codes refuse to cooperate. Here are a few reasons why your Celestial Ascension codes aren’t working in Roblox:

They’re being entered incorrectly. – Roblox codes can be incredibly finicky things that often need to be entered exactly as you see them written, or else they’ll just outright refuse to cooperate. To prevent this, always make sure that you’re typing in your codes carefully and accurately (or just copy/paste)!

– Roblox codes can be incredibly finicky things that often need to be entered exactly as you see them written, or else they’ll just outright refuse to cooperate. To prevent this, always make sure that you’re typing in your codes carefully and accurately (or just copy/paste)! They’re expired. – Roblox game codes are usually only active for very brief periods, so if your codes are refusing to work, then they might just be expired. Always make sure your codes are still active before you go to redeem them!

– Roblox game codes are usually only active for very brief periods, so if your codes are refusing to work, then they might just be expired. Always make sure your codes are still active before you go to redeem them! They aren’t legit. – You’d probably be surprised (or maybe not) to discover the amount of Roblox fans who want nothing but to watch the world burn. Many of these so-called fans of the platform enjoy making up fake codes for random Roblox games that don’t actually procure any rewards, simply because they can. So if your codes are refusing to work no matter how many times you’ve tried them, and you didn’t get them from a reputable source (like from this page or straight from the developer), then it’s entirely possible that they were never really meant to in the first place.

How to Get More Codes for Celestial Ascension

You’re going to need all the codes you can get if you’re going to be following the Immortal Path in Celestial Ascension. Thankfully, there are a couple of ways that you can stay ahead of the codes game in Celestial Ascension.

One of the best ways that you can stay up to date on all of the latest codes for this game is by bookmarking this page. This page is constantly updated to reflect all of the latest codes that are released for Celestial Ascension, so by adding it to your bookmarks bar, you’ll never have to worry about missing out on another free reward ever again!

Another great way to get codes for this game is by joining the official Celestial Ascension Discord server and the developer’s Roblox group, Mimo’s Studio. By following and participating in both of these online communities, you’ll have access to all of the latest information and codes that are released for the game!

How to Get More Free Rewards in Celestial Ascension

Redeeming codes is great and all, but if you’re trying to become the strongest immortal of all time in Celestial Ascension, then you’re going to need a lot more rewards than just the ones you can get through codes. Thankfully, there are a couple of other ways to go about getting free rewards in this game.

For starters, one of the best ways to get free rewards in Celestial Ascension is simply by logging in every day. Players can earn daily rewards every single day just by logging in, like free spins or Spirit Jade. It’s one of the easiest ways to get rich in Celestial Ascension!

Players can also try joining the official Celestial Ascension Discord server to stay up to date on all of the latest news, events, updates, codes, and reward information for the game!

What is Celestial Ascension?

If you’re obsessed with ninjas and living forever (and who in their right mind isn’t?), then Celestial Ascension is the perfect game to add to your collection! Celestial Ascension is a free game on Roblox that allows players to follow the Immortal Path and become the strongest, most unbeatable fighter of all time; what else could you ever ask for in a game, really?

Celestial Ascension is one of the most popular fighting games on Roblox right now, and rightfully so. However, if you’ve been looking for more ninja/fighting games to get down on other than Celestial Ascension, then feel free to check out Twinfinite’s code lists for Shindo Life and Strong Ninja Simulator!