All Strong Ninja Simulator Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Who doesn’t love the idea of being a ninja? Not just any ninja, but the strongest one alive. If that sounds like your cup of tea, then Strong Ninja Simulator is for you. Hone your skills with the blade, improve your strength, and take on other players to see who the more talented ninja is. It wouldn’t hurt to use these Strong Ninja Simulator codes so you aren’t starting at the very bottom.

All Working Strong Ninja Simulator Codes

If you play at any time in May 2023, you can collect these free goodies in Strong Ninja Simulator:

VOID : Use this code for 5000 Strength

: Use this code for 5000 Strength FREELUCK : With this code, you’ll net x2 Lucky Boosts

: With this code, you’ll net x2 Lucky Boosts ILIKEGEMS : Using this code will add 2000 Gems to your inventory

: Using this code will add 2000 Gems to your inventory ANIME : Redeeming this code grants 3000 Gems

: Redeeming this code grants 3000 Gems Joining Brain Games Inc. Roblox group will get a free in-game pet

Given its premium status, the Gems are definitely the more valuable resources you can net from these codes. Gems can be used to purchase pets, which increase the Strength you earn per swing exponentially.

All Expired Strong Ninja Simulator Codes

With great regret, I must inform that you’ll no longer be able to collect the rewards from these codes:

500KVISITS

ARCTIC

ALIENS

RELEASE

BELUGA

HEAVEN

2MVISITS

DRAGON

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Redeeming codes in Strong Ninja Simulator is incredibly easy, almost as easy as A Piece. When you hop into Strong Ninja Simulator, find a spot away from the action and follow along with these steps:

See all the icons on the left-hand side? Select the one that resembles a present. In the empty text box, type in a working code. They are not case-sensitive. Select Submit and profit!

Now that you have a solid assortment of Strong Ninja Simulator codes, you won’t be a complete noob at the start. If you can’t get enough free codes, you’ll find more codes lists using the links below. You’ll also find helpful guides, such as how to fix error code 529 in Roblox.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts