All RoTube Life Codes in Roblox (May 2023)
Getting popular in RoTube Life is a lot easier with just a few codes.
Maybe a career on YouTube isn’t for you, but you can at least pretend on RoTube Life. Though it’s easier getting famous on RoTube Life than YouTube, you still need to put in the work. However, by using these RoTube Life codes in Roblox, you can gain an edge in the game of popularity.
All Working Roblox RoTube Life Codes (May 2023)
To get ahead in RoTube Life, use the following codes to earn some free stuff:
- 300KLikes: 15-minute Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign boost
- 100MVISITS: Get a free trophy decoration
- 200KLIKES: 5 minute Ad Campaign boost
- Editors : 5-minute Luck boost
- 1MYouTubers: 5-minute Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign boost, and $50000 Cash
- 100KLIKES: 4-minute Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign boost
- 50KLIKES: 2-minute Reference boost and $5000 Cash
- KlondixeBar100T: Free KlondixeBar statue
- Carbon: Free Carbon statue
- Matsbxb: Free MATS statue
- OMB: Free OMB statue
- Russo: Free Russo statue
- Bramp: Free Bramp statue
- Seniac: Free Seniac statue
- Solo: Free Solo statue
- Baxtrix: Free Baxtrix statue
- iSightsTrue: Free iSightTrue statue
- Joining Play Studios’ Discord gets you a free 5-minute Reference boost
- Following PlayStatudiosRBX on Twitter gets you a free 5-minute Reference boost
After sending “!claim wanes” in the #claim-code channel, visit the NPC in the center of town to receive your boost. You’ll have to also verify again after following Play Studios on Twitter.
All Expired Roblox Codes in RoTube Life
Sadly, as of May 2023, none of these Roblox codes are available for use:
- 10KLIKES
- 3KLIKES
- 1KLIKES
- RELEASE
How to Redeem RoTube Life Codes
Compared to other Roblox games, like A Piece, the redemption page in RoTube Life isn’t immediately apparent. If you want to redeem codes, here’s what you do:
- Launch RoTube Life in Roblox.
- In the bottom-right corner, select the little cog icon.
- At the top of the Settings menu, type in a working code and press Enter. Codes aren’t case-sensitive.
With these RoTube Life codes redeemed, you’ll be able to reach social media stardom much quicker. Of course, RoTube Life is only the beginning of what Roblox has to offer. You’ll fight a variety of Roblox codes using the links down below. You might find your favorite game, too!
- All Roblox Sling Codes (May 2023)
- One Fruit Simulator Roblox Codes (May 2023)
- All Roblox Shindo Life Codes (May 2023)
- Anime Dimensions Roblox Codes (May 2023)
- All Dragon Blox Codes in Roblox (May 2023)