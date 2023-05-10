All RoTube Life Codes in Roblox (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Getting popular in RoTube Life is a lot easier with just a few codes.

Maybe a career on YouTube isn’t for you, but you can at least pretend on RoTube Life. Though it’s easier getting famous on RoTube Life than YouTube, you still need to put in the work. However, by using these RoTube Life codes in Roblox, you can gain an edge in the game of popularity.

All Working Roblox RoTube Life Codes (May 2023)

To get ahead in RoTube Life, use the following codes to earn some free stuff:

300KLikes : 15-minute Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign boost

: 15-minute Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign boost 100MVISITS : Get a free trophy decoration

: Get a free trophy decoration 200KLIKES : 5 minute Ad Campaign boost

: 5 minute Ad Campaign boost Editors : 5-minute Luck boost

: 5-minute Luck boost 1MYouTubers : 5-minute Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign boost, and $50000 Cash

: 5-minute Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign boost, and $50000 Cash 100KLIKES : 4-minute Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign boost

: 4-minute Shoutout, Reference, and Ad Campaign boost 50KLIKES : 2-minute Reference boost and $5000 Cash

: 2-minute Reference boost and $5000 Cash KlondixeBar100T : Free KlondixeBar statue

: Free KlondixeBar statue Carbon : Free Carbon statue

: Free Carbon statue Matsbxb : Free MATS statue

: Free MATS statue OMB : Free OMB statue

: Free OMB statue Russo : Free Russo statue

: Free Russo statue Bramp : Free Bramp statue

: Free Bramp statue Seniac : Free Seniac statue

: Free Seniac statue Solo : Free Solo statue

: Free Solo statue Baxtrix : Free Baxtrix statue

: Free Baxtrix statue iSightsTrue : Free iSightTrue statue

: Free iSightTrue statue Joining Play Studios’ Discord gets you a free 5-minute Reference boost

Following PlayStatudiosRBX on Twitter gets you a free 5-minute Reference boost

After sending “!claim wanes” in the #claim-code channel, visit the NPC in the center of town to receive your boost. You’ll have to also verify again after following Play Studios on Twitter.

All Expired Roblox Codes in RoTube Life

Sadly, as of May 2023, none of these Roblox codes are available for use:

10KLIKES

3KLIKES

1KLIKES

RELEASE

How to Redeem RoTube Life Codes

Compared to other Roblox games, like A Piece, the redemption page in RoTube Life isn’t immediately apparent. If you want to redeem codes, here’s what you do:

Launch RoTube Life in Roblox. In the bottom-right corner, select the little cog icon. At the top of the Settings menu, type in a working code and press Enter. Codes aren’t case-sensitive.

With these RoTube Life codes redeemed, you’ll be able to reach social media stardom much quicker. Of course, RoTube Life is only the beginning of what Roblox has to offer. You’ll fight a variety of Roblox codes using the links down below. You might find your favorite game, too!

