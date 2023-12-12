How to Check PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up

It’s pretty much indisputable that 2023 was a delightfully gargantuan year for video games, and PlayStation heartily shares in that wealth. It’s almost too hard to remember just how many big new titles we dove into since January, and well, it turns out that PlayStation has us covered on that.

Their annual Wrap-Up event allows players everywhere to get a visual, interactive look at all the games they tried out, and particularly which ones they enjoyed most. If you’re wondering how to find it, here is how to check the PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up.

Where to Find Your PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up

Image Source: PlayStation

This year’s PlayStation Wrap-Up officially launches today, giving players a unique experience with insight into how they spent the past year in terms of gaming, from their favorite titles to unique achievements. Anyone with a PS4 or PS5 console is welcome to participate, and there are even special little prizes to collect for doing so, including:

A unique avatar for your PS profile

Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Bot PlayStation Stars digital collectible

To get access to your own Wrap-Up summary, PlayStation has provided this link for a limited time on their website. Simply sign in with your account information, and then you’ll be able to dive into an interactive slideshow of everything you’ve played throughout 2023. From what you played most in terms of hours logged, your individual gaming style, how many trophies you earned, and even future game recommendations based on your interests, and details about PlayStation Plus.

Also, you can share any of those achievements with your friends by clicking on the content symbol at the bottom of the slideshow with a number bubble bouncing around. Click on any of the cards you want, and you can download to share and flex it anywhere you wish.

Image Source: PlayStation via Twinfinite

Be sure to also scroll down and claim your two prizes mentioned above for participating in the Wrap-Up. There will be a code voucher listed, and a button labeled ‘Redeem’. Click it, and they’ll be yours.

The special event comes to a close on January 12, 2024, so be sure to check out your Wrap-Up before then.

That concludes our guide for how to check PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up. We hope you found this helpful, and give us some details on how you gamed this past year. What was your favorite title?

Be sure to check out our latest gaming news, such as everything we know about OD, the upcoming game from Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele.