How to Change Name in The Finals

The first time you jump in The Finals, you’re given a name by default. It’s nothing you choose, and acts as nothing more than a placeholder. Luckily, it isn’t a permanent moniker. If you’re looking to pick a new one, we can show you how to change your name in The Finals.

How to Change Your Display Name in The Finals

If you’ve been trying to change your display name in The Finals while in-game, you’re looking in the wrong place. Instead, you need to visit Embark Studios’ site and make the change there, like so:

Head over to Embark Studios’ site and choose your platform. On Embark Studios’ sign-in page, choose the platform you’re playing The Finals on — Steam, PlayStation or Xbox — and sign in. Verify your email. If this is your first time signing in, you’ll be asked to authenticate your account. Provide an email you can access and you’ll be sent a verification email. It’ll contain a link to complete the verification. Change your display name. Now, sign back in again, and select Profile on the left-hand side. Under ‘Display Name,’ select the ‘Edit’ button. You have 16 characters to work with, using a combination of letters, numbers, and underscores. Select ‘Save’ when you’re finished.

In the event you pick a name that doesn’t quite fit, it’s no big deal. You’re welcome to change your display name again, as long as it’s been 10 minutes since the last time you did it. This can be done multiple times! Whether it’ll be permanent in the future isn’t clear, so you’re better off picking something you know will stick now.

That’s all there is to know on how to change your display name in The Finals. If you’re having trouble with other aspects of the game, you’re in the right place. Want to spruce up your character? We’ll teach you how to equip skins! How about tweaking your crosshair settings, too?