How to Catch & Evolve Bounsweet in Pokemon GO

Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Bounsweet is an adorable little berry aptly known as the Fruit Pokemon. In the mainline Pokemon games, it evolves into Steenee while knowing the attack Stomp, however, things are a bit different in GO. In fact, this little berry doesn’t even learn Stomp in this iteration. Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch and evolve Bounsweet in Pokemon GO.

How to Catch Bounsweet in Pokemon GO

First things first, it’s time to go outside (or stay inside) and catch a Bounsweet. These little Grass-type Pokemon are fairly common in the wild and a part of Timed Research if you’re playing during sustainability week (ending Apr. 26, 2023). If you didn’t get in on the fun right away, it’ll still be able to spawn just about anywhere in the world.

It may be hard to spot since it’s so small, but its magenta-colored body can help it stand out against the green ground. It’s relatively easy to catch, but just make sure you have enough Poke Balls because Bounsweet is a fairly small target.

How to Evolve Bounsweet in Pokemon GO

Sure, Bounsweet is cute and all, but you gotta catch ’em all. Plus, the final evolved form, Tsareena, is much better than this basic form. As was mentioned before, Bounsweet doesn’t need to know Stomp to evolve into Steenee. The evolution process is much simpler in Pokemon GO.

To evolve Bounsweet into Steenee, all you need is 25 Bounsweet Candy. Unlike some other Pokemon that have special evolution requirements in the mainline games and some similar methods in Pokemon GO (like turning your phone or DS upside down to evolve Inkay), the Bounsweet line is fairly and refreshingly straightforward.

Once you have a Steenee, you can evolve into its final form, Tsareena with 100 Bounsweet Candy — again with no additional requirements. It’s nice not having to set a new Pokemon as your buddy when it’s not going to be very useful down the road.

That’s the one unfortunate part about this evolution line. Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena are not exceptionally useful in raids or PvP. Tsareena is mediocre for raids where you need Grass-type attackers. There are multitudes of easily obtainable Grass Pokemon that completely outclass it.

That’s all there is to know about how to catch and evolve Bounsweet in Pokemon GO. Make sure you get enough candy to fully evolve Bounsweet, but don’t go all out for it since Tsareena is dex filler at best.

