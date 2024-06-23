Not all of us can get a flying mount, especially early on in the game. Therefore, to get all those hard-to-reach collectibles, you’ll need something special. Well, Tarisland has a neat item you can use to build magic stairs. Here is how to get it and utilize it correctly.

How to Get & Summon Magic Stairs in Tarisland

First, you’ll need to buy the Magic Stairs consumables from the store. You can open the store via the house-like button next to the minimap. Then, you can find the Magic Stairs in the Hot Items section, all the way at the bottom (you will probably need to scroll down to find them). They cost 400 Silver each, and there is a 999 purchase limit.

Once you’ve bought the Magic Stairs, open your inventory (B on keyboard) and drag them over into a quick slot. Then, hold the designated quick slot keybind (Alt + 1 for me) and move around your character and camera to position the stairs. Finally, release the hotkeys to place the stairs. Note that once you’ve channeled their cast fully, there is no way to cancel it.

How to Place Magic Stairs Efficiently

Now that you’ve learned how to build stairs in Tarisland, you’ll want to know how to optimize their placement, too. First, if you want to save as much money as possible, it’s best you use them while in a party. That way, you and your mates can gather collectibles at the same time, saving you all a bunch of silver you would’ve spent if you were doing it individually.

Another way of going about it is to wait for other random people to place stairs, which you can then use for free. However, I don’t recommend you wait in certain spots for someone to place them unless they are really popular, like SilverLit.

Lastly, know that you can stack multiple stairs on top of each other, allowing you to reach really high places. However, the more you stack, the more expensive it’ll be. So, unless you are in a real hurry to collect some things, maybe put those really hard-to-reach ones off for later when you’ve got more silver saved.

Anyway, that is all you need to know on how to build stairs in Tarisland. For more helpful guides for this and other popular MMORPG games, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. Also, check out our Priest and Bard build guides if you need some inspiration on how to build those support classes.

